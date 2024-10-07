Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Jeff Harnar's Sammy Cahn show, soul group the Stylistics and a gala to support the Laurie Beechman.

Tonight Monday Oct. 7 @ 7 pm

Jeff Harnar SINGS Sammy Cahn THE SECOND TIME AROUND at Birdland

Tickets available here.

What: A tribute to lyricist Sammy Cahn, especially his lyrics for Sinatra, Hollywood, and World War II

MAC and Bistro award-winning cabaret singer Jeff Harnar returns with his acclaimed Sammy Cahn show to celebrate the release of his new re-imagined Sammy Cahn album. Featured songs include “All The Way,” “Teach Me Tonight,” “Call Me Irresponsible,” “My Kind of Town (Chicago Is),” “I Fall in Love Too Easily,” “Saturday Night (Is the Loneliest Night of the Week),” and “Time After Time.” Sammy Cahn was a lyricist with more Academy Award nominations than any other songwriter: 26! He won four Oscars, an Emmy, and wrote a string of hits for Frank Sinatra, Doris Day and Dean Martin.

Read a Q&A with Harnar about the show, and new album, here.

Read a review of Jeff Harnar’s show here.

Price: Tickets for this show start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 food or drink minimum per person.

Tues. October 8 from 6 to 10 pm

WEST BANK CAFE FOREVER GALA at the Laurie Beechman

Tickets available here.

What: A star-studded gala to help keep the West Bank Café and Laurie Beechman Theatre open

This event is part of a fundraising effort to save the iconic West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theatre. If they can raise 1 million before the end of the year, the West Bank Cafe will remain open to offer its diverse, high-quality cabaret and concert offerings to NYC. The star-studded gala features many singers coming together to help support the Beechman, including Lillias White, Julie Benko, Orfeh, Randy Rainbow, Richard Kind, Liz Callaway, Christine Pedi, Eva Noblezada, Tom Kitt, Lorna Luft and more.

Even if you can’t attend the gala, you can make a tax-deductible donation here.

Price: Tickets start at $500. A portion of all tickets and sponsorship packages are tax-deductible. All tickets and sponsorship packages include an OPEN BAR from 6 - 10 PM and GIFT BAG featuring goodies and a West Bank Cafe T-shirt.

Tues. October 8 @ 9:30 pm

Steve Ross and Karen Murphy: BEST OF THE VERSED: A SPOTLIGHT ON OPENING LYRICS at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

What: A show celebrating verses of the Great American Songbook

Explore the vivid universe of verse in the Great American Songbook: tunes both familiar and obscure, but all with now rarely-performed introductory lyrics, poetic, pithy, and artfully crafted to tie tunes into so many Golden Age stage and screen musicals; or provide free-standing context – emotional, comical, always lyrical. As originally written by Ira Gershwin, Larry Hart, Cole Porter, Dorothy Fields, Johnny Mercer, Sammy Cahn, even Herman Hupfeld and more.

Price: There is a $25 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Thurs. October 10 through Sat. October 12 @ 7 pm

Marilyn Maye: BY REQUEST at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: Broadway legend Maye will show audiences why she’s been crowned Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret.

Following the sold-out shows that celebrated her 96th birthday, Marilyn returns with an all-new show. Her previous engagements at 54 Below have been critically acclaimed. BroadwayWorld’s Rob Lester writes that “There’s nothing like this spellbinder and the palpable joy that explodes when she entertains.”

Price: Remaining tickets start at $95 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Thurs. October 10 @ 7 pm

Rian Keating: SONGS FROM MY TRUNK at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

What: 2022 and 2023 MAC award winner Rian Keating presents an evening of story songs from the Great American Songbook and other musical treasures

Cabaret veteran Rian Keating will return to Don’t Tell Mama with an encore presentation of his show, Songs From My Trunk.

Long acclaimed for his interweaving of personal stories with songs, Keating’s latest show has been nearly forty years in the making.

Keating’s personal anecdotes about his hometown librarian, coming of age and early New York City adventures will help illuminate songs by Harold Arlen, Michele Brourman & Karen Gottlieb, Jerry Herman, Rodgers & Hart, Ned Rorem and Kurt Weill, among others. Darryl Curry is the musical director

Price: There is a $15 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Fri. October 11 @ 8 pm

THE STYLISTICS at Carnegie Hall

Tickets available here.

What: The Stylistics, one of the top soul groups of all time, present a special launch concert celebrating the release of a new album, Falling in Love with My Girl. Airrion Love, Herb Murrell, and Jason Sharp perform classics like “Betcha by Golly, Wow,” “You Make Me Feel Brand New,” “You Are Everything,” and more. The Stylistics will be supported by Tom's Elton Tribute.

Price: Tickets start at $52.50 including fees. The show is mostly sold out but at the time of this writing the best availability is on the balcony.

Sat. October 12th @ 7 pm

Vicki Burns SINGS A TRIBUTE TO ANITA O'DAY at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

What: Vicki Burns and her sizzling trio bring a sparkling tribute to Anita O'Day to The Green Room 42! Featuring such iconic tunes at Sweet Georgia Brown, Honeysuckle Rose and Tea For Two, Vicki will thrill you with both her breathtaking scat singing and her tender tearjerking ballads evoking the masterful interpretations of the great jazz vocalist Anita O'Day.

Price: Tickets start at $26.57 (including fees) for side/back seating. There is no food or drink minimum at Green Room 42. The performance will be livestreamed; livestream tickets are $21.

Sun. October 13 @ 1 pm

Lea DeLaria: BRUNCH IS GAY with guest Jackie Hoffman at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let’s face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Featuring special guest Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman on October 13.

Price: Remaining tickets start at $40 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Sun. October 13 @ 5 and 7:30 pm

SONGBOOK SUNDAYS celebrates Hoagy Carmichael at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Tickets available here.

What: Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s Club with Heart and Soul and Hoagy Carmichael.

Heart and Soul and Hoagy Carmichael snaps Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook into fall, celebrating the iconic Jazz piano man, songwriter, actor, Oscar-winner and cultural icon. This Songbook Sundays swings Carmichael’s greatest…from Stardust and Heart and Soul, to Georgia on My Mind, In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening, Skylark and more.

Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set features Tony award nominee Christine Andreas, Tony nominee Kenita Miller and JALC rising star Christian Wiggs.

Price: Tickets start at $25 for student tickets; $50 for non-students. Dizzy's Club requires a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $21 per person.

