Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – June 3 to June 9, 2024

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week.

Tonight, Monday June 3

7 pm – Lyrics & Lyricists: WONDER OF WONDERS: CELEBRATING SHELDON HARNICK at The 92nd Street Y, New York

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of Fiddler on the Roof lyricist Sheldon Harnick and Broadway history

Conductor Ted Sperling leads this loving look at Harnick’s remarkable body of work, with music from Fiddler, his Pulitzer Prize-winning Fiorello!, She Loves Me, and more. A cast of five excellent singers, including Adam Heller and Alysha Umphress, sing a selection of highlights from Harnick’s career and a look behind the scenes of lyric writing, showcasing how the songs were made, with a look at cut songs from shows and what ended up being replaced by. The grand stage at the 92nd Street Y, New York is put to good use, with plenty of numbers utilizing the entire cast of five showcasing ensemble numbers and vocal harmonies. Coupled with reflections on Harnick’s wondrous life in musical theater, it’s the kind of tribute you’ll only find at Lyrics & Lyricists.

Price: Tickets start at $40. Discounted tickets are available for $30 for those 40 and under; $25 tickets are available for those 60+.

7 pm Night of a Thousand Judys at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

For: A show honoring the iconic Judy Garland for a good cause

The 12th Annual Night Of A Thousand Judys – the all-star Pride concert to benefit The Ali Forney Center written and hosted by Justin Elizabeth Sayre – will take place at Joe’s Pub on Monday, June 3. Of A Thousand Judys will honor the iconic Judy Garland with special skits, tributes and songs from her legendary career as movie star, recording artist and stage performer. The cast includes Nathan Lee Graham (Titaníque, Zoolander), Tony Award nominee Grey Henson (Mean Girls, Shucked), Grammy Award winner Nicole Zuraitis (2024’s “Best Jazz Vocalist”), Antwayn Hopper (A Strange Loop, The Life at Encores!), violinist and vocalist Edmund Bagnell (Well-Strung), Tammy Faye Starlite (Nico: Underground), Timothy Hughes (Sweeney Todd, Hadestown), Gabrielle Beckford (original Broadway cast of Once Upon a One More Time), and The Boy Band Project (“Good Morning America”).

Price: Remaining tickets start at $150 plus a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person.

7 pm – BILLY STRITCH AND GABRIELLE STRAVELLI: FREQUENTLY SECRETLY FOND OF EACH OTHER at Birdland

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of jazz and pop from the 1950s to the present

Singer/pianist Billy Stritch and vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli team up for "Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other,” a new show of pop music from the 1950s to the present. Though Billy and Gabrielle are best known for their interpretations of jazz repertoire and deep knowledge of The American Songbook, the two share a love of great melodies and universal stories from all genres: pop, country and R&B. This show will feature music from a wide range of artists and writers including The Everly Brothers, Joni Mitchell, John Fogerty, Stevie Wonder, Orville Peck, Willie Nelson and more. Through 11 years of collaborating, Billy and Gabrielle have developed a deep musical connection that allows for great spontaneity and joy in their performances. They will be joined by bassist Pat O'Leary and drummer Mark McLean.

Price: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees plus a $20 food/drink minimum per person.

June 6th to 8th and 10th to 13th

7 pm – NORM LEWIS: SUMMERTIME (SPECIAL TONY EDITION) at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of Norm Lewis and Broadway musicals

Norm Lewis and his Christmas shows have become the stuff of legend at 54 Below. This upcoming season, the Broadway heartthrob will return with his first-ever, non-holiday engagement for a limited run of seven nights, debuting an all-new show that fans are not going to want to miss. Featuring Norm’s long-time friends and collaborators, musical director Joseph Joubert and director Richard Jay-Alexander, Norm Lewis: Summertime (Special Tony Edition) takes place in the middle of awards season, right around the Tony® Awards. The show will spotlight an extraordinary line up of Broadway music like you’ve never heard it!

Price: Tickets start at $95 (including fees) plus a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Wednesday June 5th

9:30 pm – LADY OF THE LAKE: THE FAREWELL TOUR at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of Spamalot and “theatrical insanity”

Tony nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer returns to her old stomping grounds with a brand-new comedy pop-up show, fresh from the critically acclaimed revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot. The award-winning comedian has been a fixture on Broadway (Beetlejuice, Legally Blonde, Something Rotten) and TV (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Hazbin Hotel, New Amsterdam, Vinyl, Difficult People, Younger). Now, after years of madcap musical comedy creations on the Joe’s Pub stage, Kritzer will resurrect her latest character in an evening of sheer theatrical insanity.

Price: Tickets for the 7 pm show are already sold out and there is literally one pair left for the 9:30 pm show as of the time of this writing, so snag those right now. Tickets are $30 plus a service fee. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

Saturday June 8th

8:30 pm – Haley Johnson: A DECADE IN SONG at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

For: Anyone interested in a pride kickoff show examining gay history from the point of view of “one of cabaret’s finest female impersonators”

Haley Johnson's "A Decade in Song" is a humorous and heart-felt 10-year review of life in NYC celebrating the adventure, challenges and everything in between. See the intimate cabaret at DTM with a live band.

Price: There is a $25 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Sunday June 9th

5 and 7 pm – SONGBOOK SUNDAYS: JOHNNY MERCER at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of Broadway history and songwriter Johnny Mercer

Hosted by visionary curator Deborah Grace Winer, Songbook Sundays returns to Dizzy’s Club in celebration of legendary lyricist, songwriter, and label founder Johnny Mercer. Artists of every generation find magic in his music and meaning in his lyrics. Experience new interpretations of classic repertoire like “Days of Wine and Roses,” “Moon River,” “Something’s Gotta Give,” and more. Don’t miss this enchanting evening that features a roster of award-winning artists: Billy Stritch, Klea Blackhurst, and Kenita Miller.

Price: Tickets start at $50 ($20 for students). Dizzy's Club requires a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $21 per person.

8:30 pm – ALICIA WITT at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of piano-driven pop-rock

Actor and Billboard Top 30 charting singer-songwriter Alicia Witt has played her piano-driven pop-rock music all over the world, including at the renowned Grand Ole Opry. She appeared in 2023 on Fox’s The Masked Singer, winning her first episode as Dandelion. See her in an intimate concert at Joe’s Pub.

“Her voice is gorgeous – soft but full and round… on the edge of smiles and tears…” -BroadwayWorld.com

Price: Tickets are $30 (exclusive service fee) in advance, or $35 at the door. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

