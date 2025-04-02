Photos: See Highlights from Eliane Elias's Opening Night at Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY and LATIN GRAMMY award-winning pianist, singer, composer and arranger Eliane Elias’ distinctive musical style is one of the most unique and immediately recognizable sounds in jazz and Brazilian music. Yesterday on Tuesday April 1, she kicked off a five-night run at NYC's Birdland Jazz Club. Now through Saturday night, she'll be playing two sets a night there with her all-star band consisting of Leandro Pellegrino on guitar, Marc Johnson on bass, and Mauricio Zottarelli on drums.

You won't want to miss the chance to see this incredible, acclaimed performer live. She blends her Brazilian roots and alluring voice with her virtuosic instrumental jazz, classical and compositional skills, while she consistently displays her pianistic mastery and ability to integrate the many artistic roles she takes on. Elias is a multifaceted, groundbreaking artist who continues to reach new heights in a brilliant career spanning decades, most recently with her new recording Time and Again. The music on that album reflects the same level of artistry and ingenuity Elias has demonstrated throughout her career. She surprises us time and again with her creative ability, this time, producing an entire album of her own compositions with lyrics in English and Portuguese.

The talented singer has received 11 GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® nominations so far, with two wins for each. With 32 albums and over 2.5 million albums sold to date, she has toured in 78 countries, is a four-time Gold Disc Award recipient, a three-time Best Vocal Album winner in Japan and winner of the 2018 Edison Lifetime Achievement Award in Holland to name a few accolades.

Learn more about the singer including where to follow her on social media and how to order her new album at elianeelias.com

To purchase tickets for one of the remaining nights of Eliane Elias's Birdland run, visit their website here.

See photos from the opening night below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.



Eliane Elias. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Eliane Elias. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Eliane Elias. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Eliane Elias. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Eliane Elias. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Eliane Elias and band. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Marc Johnson on bass and Mauricio Zottarelli on drums. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Leandro Pellegrino. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Eliane Elias. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Eliane Elias. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Leandro Pellegrino on guitar and Marc Johnson on bass. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Eliane Elias. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Eliane Elias. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Marc Johnson on bass. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Eliane Elias. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Eliane Elias. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Eliane Elias. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Comments