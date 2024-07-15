Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – July 15 to July 21, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including a free concert honoring the late composer Steven Lutvak (Gentleman's Guide), a new show by viral comedian Ziwe, and Broadway-filled brunch shows.

Tues. July 16th through Sat. July 20th @ 7 pm

Lucie Arnaz: I GOT THE JOB at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: Lucie Arnaz (Pippin, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, They’re Playing Our Song) celebrates her life on stage

Celebrating a life on stage, Lucie Arnaz (Pippin, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, They’re Playing Our Song) makes a triumphant return to Broadway’s Living Room in I GOT THE JOB! Songs From My Musical Past. From her first role at 14 as The Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland to a grandmother hanging upside down on a trapeze while singing about the preciousness of life in Pippin, Lucie and musical director Ron Abel offer audiences this brand-new concert sharing stories and songs that Lucie has long been known for.

With anecdotes and fond memories about her co-stars, directors, and musical collaborators, Lucie offers iconic songs and hidden treasures from some of Broadway’s greatest shows and a look at the backstage magic it takes to create them. Spend an evening of honoring our great American musical theatre that is not to be missed!

Price: Tickets start at $67.50, including fees. There is a $25 food and drink minimum per person.

Weds. July 17 through Sat. July 20 @ 7 & 9:30 pm

Ziwe: THE BLACK FRIEND TOUR at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: An evening with the provocative, hilarious comedian Ziwe

Ziwe is a talented comedian, writer, and actress, who has taken the Internet by storm and captured audiences nationwide with her signature candor, wit, and salient commentary on race and politics in America. She has been named to Forbes 30 Under 30, and received critical acclaim by The New York Times, TIME, and Variety, among others.

Price: Tickets start at $35. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person. There are currently only a handful of tickets left for each performance so snag them now before they sell out.

Thurs. July 18th @ 3 pm

A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE, LEGACY AND MUSIC OF Steven Lutvak at NYU Skirball

Tickets available here.

What: A tribute to the Tony Award-winning composer behind A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder

Join NYU Skirball to honor Tony Award-winning composer Steven Lutvak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), with performances of his life's work and tributes from his friends and family on Broadway, at NYU (where he was an adjunct professor in the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program), and beyond.

This celebration concert will include performances by Broadway Inspirational Voices, Crystal Monee Hall, Bryce Pinkham, Catherine Walker, Scarlett Strallen, Catherine Porter, Lori Wilner, Jenna Pastuszek, and feature songs from "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" (Tony Awards for Best Musical, 2014), his albums "Ahead of My Heart" and "The Time It Takes", and other works and works-in-progress.

(Read a Q&A with the late Steven Lutvak’s husband Michael McGowan about the tribute show and Lutvak’s legacy.)

Price: Tickets are free but reservations are encouraged.

Thurs. July 18th @ 7 pm

Carol Lipnik: IMPERFECT OFFERINGS at Pangea

Tickets available here.

What: An evening with one of New York’s most individualistic and virtuosic singers

Singer/Songwriter Carol Lipnik returns to Pangea with Gordon Beeferman on piano in “Imperfect Offerings” on Thursday, July 18th at 7pm. The evening will feature new original songs and re-imagined standards on themes of transience, love, mortality, and her quest to find beauty, humor and catharsis amid the escalating chaos and disasters of today.

Price: Tickets online are $20. Tickets at the door, if available, are $25 (cash only). There is a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage).

Thurs. July 18th through Sun. July 21st @ 7 pm and 9 pm (Sunday times: 5 and 7:30 pm)

CHARLES MCPHERSON 85TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION at Jazz at Dizzy’s (Lincoln Center)

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of imaginative, transformative jazz

Loved for his fierce devotion to bebop as an entry point for boundless exploration, legendary saxophonist and composer Charles McPherson celebrates his 85th birthday at Dizzy’s Club. Assembling his long running all-star quintet of swinging and creative improvisers, the master artist shares new music from his recent live release Reverence, an album that pays homage to his mentor, the late Barry Harris, plus selections from the long arc of his storied career as a leader and a first-call collaborator. Don’t miss this historic event! PERFORMANCE LINEUP Charles McPherson, alto saxophone Terell Stafford, trumpet Jeb Patton, piano David Wong, bass Billy Drummond, drums

Price: Tickets start at $25. Dizzy's Club requires a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $21 per person.

Sun. July 21st @ 1 pm

Tony Bennett: A TRIBUTE ft. Nelson Aspen and Allyson Briggs at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

What: An evening featuring plenty of songs from The Great American Songbook that Tony Bennett infused with his signature style

Nelson Aspen and Allyson Briggs have a new tribute show to the great Tony Bennett who passed away last July 21 at the age of 96. In 2012, after meeting the legendary crooner a few times around Manhattan, Aspen was invited to Bennett's home overlooking Central Park to do a TV segment on his impressive work as a painter. The two spent several hours together, leaving Aspen forever dazzled by not only the star's talents, but insight, humility and hospitality.

Price: Tickets start at $21.75 + $4.82 in fees for side / back seating. There is no food or drink minimum. (Note: there is an additional performance next week on Wednesday evening.)

Sun. July 21st @ 1 pm

Scott Siegel’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: A musical brunch show, perfect for a pre-show meal or just a fun Sunday afternoon out

Before you attend your weekend matinee, 54 Below will start your day by feeding both you and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway showtunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage. The Sunday show will feature Bill Daugherty (world-famous Daugherty & Field), Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea), Emily Larger (The 39 Steps) William Michals (Parade, South Pacific), Tony Award nominee Kenita R. Miller (3x Drama Desk nominee, for colored girls…), Tony Award® nominee Christiane Noll (Ragtime, Dear Evan Hansen), Allison Semmes (Motown: The Musical, Harmony), Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway, Rocky: The Musical) and more stars to be announced!

Price: Tickets start at $45.50 (including fees) for side view seating. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Sun. July 21st @ 7 pm

LAURA AND Linda Benanti: MOTHERS KNOW BEST at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: Tony Award-winning singer Laura Benanti in a double act with her own mother

Experience Tony Award winner Laura Benanti as she joins forces with her mother, Linda, in a touchingly humorous show about mother-daughter relationships. Music direction by Billy Stritch.

Raised in Kinnelon, New Jersey, Laura jumped right from the lead in her high school musical Hello, Dolly! to Maria in the 1998 Broadway revival of The Sound of Music. She has since starred in 11 Broadway shows and has been nominated for 5 Tony Awards®, winning one Tony Award® for her role as Louise in Gypsy (2008). A star of both stage and screen, Laura has an impressive television and film roster.

Her mother, Linda Benanti, was part of the national tour of The Odyssey with Yul Brynner and performed off-Broadway and regionally as The Girl in The Fantasticks, Guinevere in Camelot, Marion in The Music Man, Anne in A Little Night Music, Nanette in No, No, Nanette, Sarah in Guys and Dolls, and many others. After retiring from performing, Linda opened a vocal studio in Kinnelon, New Jersey. From this studio, Linda teaches everyone from local students to Broadway stars. Linda is thrilled to be out of retirement and performing across the country with her daughter!

Price: Tickets for this show are currently sold out for the entire run, which extends into next week, but you can call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about the waitlist.

