Christy Trapp Brings THE TENDER TRAPP to Don't Tell Mama

Don't Tell Mama will present Christy Trapp in The Tender Trapp, a woman's perspective on Sinatra's standards and double standards on Saturday, April 26th at 4pm and Wednesday, April 30th at 7pm.

In “THE TENDER TRAPP,” Christy gets “frank” with a woman's perspective on a man's perspective, on Sinatra's standards and double standards. Trapp taps into the Sinatra songbook and Rat Pack repertoire (All The Way, One For My Baby, Nice ‘N' Easy, Wives and Lovers, I'm a Fool to Want You) with a 21st Century spin and sly eye on the lyrics that may or may not have stood the test of time. The award-winning Music Director Alex Rybeck leads the trio featuring Ritt Henn on Bass and Rex Benincasa on drums. With expert direction by award-winning Director Jeff Harnar.



Frank Sinatra was an iconic American singer, actor, and producer. Sinatra's smooth voice and impeccable phrasing made him one of the best selling music artists of all time. He became a cultural icon through his remarkable career that spanned over 5 decades. We loved him not only for his voice but for his ability to evoke deep emotions through his songs, becoming the soundtrack to countless memories and moments of personal connection. Sinatra's blend of vulnerability and swagger made him beloved by generations of fans, leaving an indelible mark on music and popular culture.

CHRISTY TRAPP has performed her Cabaret shows across the country with stops at Don't Tell Mama's-NYC, The Metropolitan Room-NYC, Davenport's-Chicago, The Stage at KDHX, St. Louis, MO, Germano's Cabaret- Baltimore, Md, Maggie's Cabaret- Washington, DC, Rams Head- Annapolis, Md, Classic Theatre of Maryland, and many other venues, Artist Series, Theaters, Corporate Events, and Fundraisers.

Alex Rybeck (Musical Director) is a an award-winning pianist, arranger and composer, with credits on Broadway, on recordings, in concert halls and cabarets. Among recent recordings are “To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim” (Grammy nomination) and “A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman”. His orchestrations for Karen Mason's recording of “Hold Me” helped earn it a Daytime Emmy, and his original song “What a Funny Boy He Is” was recorded by Nancy LaMott. He has worked with an eclectic array of celebrities, including Eartha Kitt, Burt Bacharach, Roberta Peters, Jane Oliver, Kitty Carlisle Hart, Faith Prince, Sutton Foster, Marni Nixon, Karen Akers, Lee Roy Reams, Clint Holmes and Donna McKechnie, to name but a few. He has written songs with Michael Stewart, Carol Hall, Ira Gasman, John Forster, Sally Mayes, and Bob Levy, among others. He is currently touring with Ann Talman's award-winning show, “Elizabeth Taylor and the Shadow of Her Smile.”

Jeff Harnar is a multiple MAC, Bistro and BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winning Director,. He is the recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award, the Mabel Mercer Award and was the 2022 Chicago Cabaret Professionals National Honoree. Jeff has directed critically-acclaimed shows for Tovah Feldshuh and Rita Gardner, and BroadwayWorld, MAC and Bistro Award-winning shows for others. Jeff is also a multiple award winning vocalist and recording artist. Please visit www.jeffharnar.com

