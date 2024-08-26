Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including album release shows, Isaac Mizrahi, and plenty of jazz.

Mon. August 26th @ 7 pm

Karen Mack: CATCH AND KEEP at Birdland

Tickets available here.

What: A fun mix of contemporary jazz classics alongside originals

Karen Mack is a multi-award-winning singer/songwriter based in NYC, with creative roots planted in jazz, folk, and swing. Her style meshes a warm storyteller's sensibility with an affinity for richly-textured vocal harmony, wordplay and improvisation, creating a memorable listening experience on moving ballads, soulful blues, or fierce in-the-pocket swing.

Her new solo album "Catch & Keep" is a fun mix of contemporary jazz classics, including works by Dave Frishberg, Bob Dorough, Nellie McKay and Betty Bryant, alongside originals that speak to how we hold onto things & how we let go, produced and arranged by Peter Eldridge from the internationally acclaimed vocal group, New York Voices. The night's A-list band features Peter Eldridge (piano/additional vocals), Pete McCann (guitar), Matt Aronoff (bass), Jared Schonig (drums/ percussion), and very special guests Darmon Meader and Elliot Roth.

(Read a Q&A with Mack about the show.)

Price: Tickets for this show are currently sold out. You can call Birdland to inquire about a waitlist – and even if you do miss the show, make sure to snag the album.

Mon. August 26 @ 7 pm

BROADWAY CELEBRATES EQUAL RIGHTS ft. Laura Benanti, Rebecca Naomi Jones and more at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: An all-star concert in honor of the anniversary of the 19th amendment

Join Broadway Celebrates Awareness of Women’s Suffrage (BCAWS) in recognizing Women’s Equality Day (Aug. 26). It’s the 104th anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — women’s suffrage.

The concert will feature songs about empowerment and inclusion performed by an all-star cast.

The program will also raise awareness about a referendum to amend the New York State Constitution.

The measure has been referred to as the “New York State Equal Rights Amendment (ERA).”

Price: Tickets start at $51 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Mon. August 26 @ 7 pm

I LOVE YOU BECAUSE: A Queer Reimagining at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

What: A queer reimagining of a vibrant off-Broadway musical

Step into the vibrant world of "I Love You Because," the off-Broadway musical that's been produced around the world--now with a modern, queer twist. Follow the journey of Austin Bennet, an aspiring greeting card writer, whose orderly world is upended by Marty Fitzwilliams, a free-spirited photographer--and fall in love with them and their misguided friends as they traverse the ups and downs of modern dating in New York City.

Their story unfolds with hilarious misunderstandings, heartfelt revelations, and unforgettable music, including the songs "Just Not Now" and "Even Though". "I Love You Because" is the must-see feel-good hit for anyone who believes in the magical chaos of falling in love.

Price: Tickets start at $31.75 + $5.12 in fees for side / back seating. The live-stream is $21.75 + $4.82 in fees. There is no food or drink minimum.

Tues. August 27th @ 6-9 pm

LITTLE CARIBBEAN LAST LAP at the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens

Tickets available here.

What: An outdoor DJ-curated concert celebrating Brooklyn’s West Indian community

Celebrate Brooklyn’s West Indian community with a Tuesday Night Fête at the Garden featuring a live DJ. Dance along to Caribbean beats while enjoying a curated cocktail and special food menu, plus take a free tour of the Trees of Little Caribbean exhibit. Bring your flag and get ready to jump into the annual West Indian American Day parade!

Price: This concert is included with a ticket to the botanic garden – $24.22 for adults.

Thurs. August 28 to Sat. Aug. 31 @ 7 pm

Isaac Mizrahi: A BRIEF HISTORY at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: An evening with multi-faceted performer, host, writer, designer and producer Isaac Mizrahi (Project Runway)

Back by popular demand, Isaac Mizrahi returns to 54 Below with his band in Isaac Mizrahi: A Brief History. With music ranging from Billie Eilish to Cole Porter, Isaac will leave you with cultural whiplash. Subjects range from social media to politics and a good deal of insider tea. The New York Times applauds Mizrahi’s performances noting, “he qualifies as a founding father of genre that fuses performance, art, music and stand-up comedy.”

Price: Tickets start at $78.50 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Weds. August 28 @ 7 pm

WEDNESDAY JAZZ NITES: Roseanna Vitro at Pangea

Tickets available here.

What: An evening of jazz by a renowned singer

Renowned, Grammy-nominated singer Roseanna Vitro specializes in jazz. She has toured on every continent except Antarctica, representing the USA as a Jazz Ambassador for The US State Department, The Kennedy Center and Lincoln Center performing concerts and teaching workshops in jazz. She’s released15 albums, recording with world renown musicians such as Fred Hersch, Kenny Werner, Lionel Hampton, Elvin Jones, Joe Lovano, Gary Bartz and many more. As a journalist with passion for American Jazz History, Roseanna has interviewed over thirty jazz singers for Jazztimes Magazine as well as teaching vocal jazz at the State University of New York at Purchase and as the Vocal Jazz Chair at New Jersey City University and New Jersey Performing Arts Center, retiring in 2017. She has studied classical voice, ear-training, classical Indian vocal technique, Portuguese, piano, and jazz technique and concept. She currently resides in South Orange, NJ.

Price: Tickets at the door, if available, are $25 (cash only). Call or email Pangea to reserve a seat. There is a $20 food or beverage minimum.

Fri. August 30 @ 9:30 pm

SELECTIONS FROM SPRING AWAKENING at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

What: Fidelity Theatricals presents a fun concert performance of selections from Spring Awakening

For more information, including the cast, visit their Instagram.

Price: There is a $25 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Fri. August 30 & Sat. August 31 @ 7 + 9 pm; Sun. September 1 @ 5 + 7 pm

KENNY DORHAM CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Tickets available here.

What: An unforgettable performance to honor the 100th birthday of jazz legend

Celebrate the 100th birthday of jazz legend Kenny Dorham in a special three-night event hosted by acclaimed trumpeters Bruce Harris and Joe Magnarelli. Dubbed the "uncrowned king" by Art Blakey, Kenny Dorham's genius as a trumpet player, composer, and arranger will take center stage in these performances. Witness a stellar lineup of world-renowned trumpet masters as we pay tribute to Dorham's enduring impact on jazz music. Don't miss this unique opportunity to honor the timeless artistry of Kenny Dorham in a series of unforgettable performances!

The show features Bruce Harris, trumpet and MD (8/30-9/1) Joe Magnarelli, trumpet (8/30-9/1) Jeremy Pelt, trumpet (8/30) Josh Evans, trumpet (8/30) Jimmy Owens, trumpet (8/31) Mike Rodriguez, trumpet (8/31) Tim Hagans, trumpet (9/1) Brandon Lee, trumpet (9/1) Jeb Patton, piano (8/30-9/1) David Wong, bass (8/30 and 9/1) Noriko Ueda, bass (8/31) Kenny Washington, drums (8/30) Ulysses Owens, Jr., drums (8/31) Joe Farnsworth, drums (9/1)

Price: Tickets start at $25 for student tickets; $40 for non-students. Dizzy's Club requires a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $21 per person.

