FLAMENCO FESTIVAL 2020 Will Bring Tradition and Innovation to Joe's Pub

The 20th anniversary of Flamenco Festival brings tradition and innovation paired with classic expressions and new fusions to Joe's Pub - a program and venue of The Public Theater. This year's offerings feature Gypsy vocalist Lin Cortés, a master at blending various musical styles who created the concept of "Gypsy Evolution;" New Bojaira, who has skillfully combined the depth and intensity of flamenco and jazz; the raw and soulful voice of commanding presence in flamenco's new wave, Rosario La Tremendita; the revolutionary Jonatan Miro, Miguel Heredia, and Hugo Lopez, who stomp out flamenco stereotypes and explore gender identities while breaking with codes and regulations; Award-winning virtuoso guitarist and composer Santiago Lara's tribute to the masters of flamenco guitar; vocalist Kiki Morente's homage to his father, Enrique Morente, as he performs songs from his first solo album, Albayzín; and Pedro and Benito Jimenez's re-contextualization of flamenco directly within recent dance music, which is inspired by the criminalization of the free party scene.

LIN CORTÉS: GITANERÍAS

Saturday, March 21 at 7:00PM

$30

Gypsy vocalist Lin Cortés, a master at blending various musical styles who created the concept of "Gypsy Evolution," is spearheading a new wave of flamenco. Nephew of flamenco icon "El Pele," he takes traditional flamenco cante into such realms as funk, soul, and rock. In his latest work, Gitanerías (Gypsies), this artist from Cordoba powerfully balances the roots of flamenco that run in his blood with his pioneering endeavors.



NEW BOJAIRA; ZORONGO BLU

with Guest Artist Randy Brecker

Saturday, March 21 at 9:30PM

$30

New Bojaira, dedicated to combining the depth and intensity of flamenco and jazz, has created an exciting synthesis of two of the world's most expressive and emotive musical styles. The quartet features two Spanish musicians from Andalusia, pianist Jesús Hernández and singer/flutist Alfonso Cid, and two longtime veterans of the New York jazz scene, bassist Tim Ferguson and drummer Mark Holen. They will be joined by special guest Randy Brecker, the Grammy award-winning trumpeter and flugelhornist, Peter Brainin (sax) and Elisabet Torras (dance).

ROSARIO LA TREMENDITA: DELIRIUM TREMENS

Saturday, March 28 at 7:00PM

$30

La Tremendita, born into a Gypsy musical family in the Triana district of Seville, is a powerful singer known for her raw and soulful voice. Hailed as "an unshakable force" (The New York Times), she has a commanding presence in the new wave of flamenco, which combines traditional flamenco with cutting-edge elements. In this program, she sings selections from her fourth solo album, Delirium Tremens 2.0, while accompanying herself on bass guitar; her new work is inspired by the poetry of Anne Sexton.

Rosario La Tremendita: vocal, bass and cajón

Pablo Marín Jones: percussion

This show is supported by Instituto Cervantes New York.

JONATAN MIRO, HUGO LOPEZ, Y MIGUEL HEREDIA: TABLAO QUEER

Thursday, April 2 at 7:00PM

$30

Flamenco appears as a timeless art form set in its various forms - for example, the elaborate bata de cola dress for women and tight black pants for men - yet its traditions are based on innovation. In this revelatory program, Jonatan Miro, Miguel Heredia, and Hugo Lopez, who have been touring as part of Compañía Manuel Liñán, stomp out flamenco stereotypes and explore gender identities while breaking with codes and regulations. Live musical accompaniment on this intimate dance performance that takes us back to a Spanish tablao. Similar to cabaret spaces, these clubs sprang up in the 1960s throughout Spain, replacing the cafe cantantes.

Dance: Jonatan Miro, Miguel Heredia and Hugo López

Vocal: Miguel Heredia

Guitar: Francisco Vinuesa

FLAMENCO EÑE - SANTIAGO LARA: LA GUITARRA EN EL TIEMPO

Friday, April 3 at 7:00PM

$30

Award-winning virtuoso guitarist and composer Santiago Lara from Jerez is respected as one of the most important names in the new generation of Spanish guitarists. His program, La Guitarra en el Tiempo (The Guitar in Time), is a tribute to the masters of flamenco guitar. This fascinating concert shows the evolution of the flamenco guitar and features Santiago's interpretations of songs of such influential artists as Ramón Montoya, Sabicas, Niño Ricardo, Paco de Lucía, Manolo Sanlúcar, Moraíto and Vicente Amigo. For this program, he will be accompanied with percussion and dance.

Santiago Lara: guitar

Guest dancer: TBA



This show is part of the series Flamenco Eñe co-organized with Fundacion SGAE.

FLAMENCO EÑE - KIKI MORENTE: ALBAYZÍN

Saturday, April 4 at 9:30PM

$30

Vocalist Kiki Morente, from a renowned musical family, performs songs from his first solo album, Albayzín, an homage in many ways to his father, Enrique Morente. The name Albayzín refers to the historic Gypsy neighborhood of Granada, the Morente family's home. In this intensely personal musical exploration, Kiki shows his work to be steeped in classical tradition, but also full of bold contemporary innovation - much like the city of Granada itself.

Kiki Morente: vocal

Yerai Cortés: guitar

Pedro Gabarre "Popo": percussion and dance

Jose Fernandez Amador: keyboard and voice

This show is part of the series Flamenco Eñe co-organized with Fundación SGAE. Additional support provided by Turismo Ciudad de Granada/Ayuntamiento de Granada.

LOS VOLUBLE: FLAMENCO IS NOT A CRIME

Saturday, April 4 at 11:30PM

$15 advance / $20 at the door

Inspired by the criminalization of the free party scene, the duo formed by Pedro and Benito Jimenez, re-contextualize flamenco directly within the recent history of dance music, blending in references from footwork, grime, gqom, dub, reggaeton and more. Los Voluble present a proposal in which flamenco and electronics intersect with critical culture and political video remix.

TICKETS:

ONLINE joespub.com / PHONE 212-967-7555

IN PERSON The Public Theater Box Office, 425 Lafayette Street, NYC

NOTE There is a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person per show, unless otherwise noted.





