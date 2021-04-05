Eric Michael Gillett Returns To The Microphone With JUMP/CUT on Metropolitan Zoom April 15th

Six-time MAC Award Winner and Broadway veteran Eric Michael Gillett returns to live performance for the first time since New York City closed its doors more than a year ago. Like everyone else, he went through the five stages of Pandemic Panic: Chocolate Chip Banana Bread, Pasta Machine, Ice Cream Machine, Bread Maker, and, finally, cabaret...Because what else would make sense? But, as we all Jump/Cut from that dismal day in March 2020 to a slightly more hopeful spring in 2021, he has questions, life-changing questions. And he's going to sing about them! Join Eric Michael and his intrepid musical director Mike Pettry as they explore the strange new landscape of our current times, and find ways, sometimes touching and sometimes hilarious, to turn it upside down. This is a one-time-only event and one you won't want to miss.

When: Thursday, April 15th @ 7 PM ET

Where: MetropolitanZoom

Tickets click HERE

**Jump/Cut will also have a special ticket link for those in other time zones or otherwise unable to join in for the live stream. Info on this link can be found at the ticketing site.

In a private email to friends, Mr. Gillett had this to offer:

"Jump/Cut is a concert for where we are right now as we look ahead to what comes next. Hopeful, irreverent, maybe a little battered but still resilient, we watch and wait for signs that we are at long last coming out of the dark. Woven into the fabric of the show are lyrics that eerily reflect our times even though some were written more than half a century ago.

The unique part of the experience, for those who can attend the actual live stream, is that you will be up there on the Zoom screen with me, and I can see you and interact with you just like we do in a regular nightclub. The venue even has a virtual bartender to teach you how to make a cocktail or two so you can have the entire New York nightlife experience while seated in the comfort of your home."

"Eric Michael Gillett hopped up on the stage and once again astounded 100+ sophisticated arts aficionados with his incomparable talent, craft, and humanity. The depth and breadth of both his music and his revelations felled me with my first-ever loss for words...You don't want to miss this former circus Ringmaster turned cabaret Meistersinger reflect on life and art. Eric Michael Gillett is approaching his peak and well worth coming back to see and hear again and again." --Myra Chanin Theater Pizzazz

"There's a certain ring to a true Broadway-caliber voice, and even if most modern theater requires less of one's vocal cords, it's clear that Gillett harkens back to an era that brought in the likes of Adam Pascal and Idina Menzel. Gillett also had innumerable smiles for his guests, and he was funny enough to deserve a gig as a stand-up comic on any night in New York." --Chris Struck BWW

"There is no disputing Gillett's talent and longstanding pedigree within the Broadway and Cabaret industries. A veteran of several Broadway shows and an esteemed voice teacher and performance coach, Gillett has earned his stripes. And, at an age when many performers are considering retirement, Gillett's voice and charisma have never been stronger." --David Sabella Bistro Awards

"The verb "sings" is really inadequate to evoke the acute empathy with which Eric Michael Gillett transformed theater songs into lived experience. Not only do you see the world through the characters' eyes, but you also feel it through their nervous systems via Mr. Gillett's theatrical shamanism." --Stephen Holden, NY Times