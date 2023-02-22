Elizabeth Teeter to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY This Week

Rye Myers, "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!" and Host of the popular two-time BroadwayWorld Award-nominated in-person Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, will welcome Elizabeth Teeter as his special guest at this Sunday's talk show (Sunday, February 26 from 6:00-7:00pm) on the 2nd Floor of "The Genie's Lounge" at the Dicken NYC (783 8th Ave).

Elizabeth Teeter is hot off the heels in her star turning role as LYDIA in Beetlejuice on Broadway, which closed at the Marriott Marquis Theatre on Sunday, January 8. This Sunday marks the final day for Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway at The Dickens NYC before its new venture at Chelsea Table + Stage beginning on March 12.

Elizabeth Teeter will join Rye to talk all about her exciting career, give audiences some backstage stories from her time on Broadway, advice to fellow performers and so much more! The show will be from 6:00-7:00pm and will be on the 2nd Floor in The Genie's Lounge.

There are no cover fees or minimums needed to attend, audiences must be 21 years or older per The Dickens policy. Audience members may come up to the lounge at any time during the show to get a seat, and are encouraged to grab a drink or snacks at the bar as well.

Rye Myers says "I am just thrilled that The Dickens has opened its doors in Hell's Kitchen and created a cocktail bar space where everyone can feel welcomed and that is just steps from Broadway. I am glad that Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway got to be a small part of that with having its show there and many thanks to the management team and Bryan."

A little bit of Ryan Seacrest, a sprinkle of the fun and camp of "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," and a little bit of the magic and "WOW" moments of "The Oprah Winfrey Show," Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is the Broadway talk show that brings you up and close and personal with your favorite Broadway and theater stars like you have NEVER seen them before! Thrown into the hour-long show are live performances, exciting in-depth and long form interviews, Broadway trivia, Rye's Broadway Roundup, and everyone's favorite, exclusive giveaways just for YOU the in-person audience!!!

Announced last week, Rye Myers, Host, Producer and "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF" has announced that his hit Broadway talk show, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway will be coming to the popular cabaret venue, Chelsea Table + Stage beginning Sunday, March 12, 2023. It will then be at the venue two Sundays a month beginning in April. Dates for the current shows are Sunday, March 12, April 16, April 30, May 7, and May 21, 2023. Tickets for the in-person show are on sale now and start at $20 and can be purchased at www.chelseatableandstage.venuetix.com. Live stream tickets are $19 and allow audience members anywhere in the world to join in on the fun from home

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is thrilled to be joining the roster of insane talent and programming that Chelsea Table + Stage has on its roster and is grateful to Ben Rimalow and the entire programming team at Zabar Entertainment for welcoming him and his Broadway talk show with open arms where the show can shine on a venue where it was truly meant to be! Now in its second year, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway has grown to bigger heights and has become the "go to" for theater and Broadway fans alike.

Past giveaways have included signed copies of Harvey Fierstein's memoir "I Was Better Last Night", tickets to shows and experiences including the Museum of Broadway, Come From Away, Girl From The North Country, and many others! Past show sponsors have also included Playbill, Broadway Plus, Serino Coyne, Situation Interactive, Big Leap Brands, Broadway Makers Marketplace, The Pekoe Group, and more!

Some Broadway stars that have joined Rye as his special guests over the past two years have included Kayla Pecchioni, Salisha Thomas, Danny Quadrino, Fergie L. Philippe, Desi Oakley, Analise Scarpaci, Justin Matthew Sargent, JJ Niemann, and many more! You can see the full list of past guests including photos from the shows by visiting www.RyeMyers.com/ryeandfriends.

See why audiences are raving about Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway and calling it "the best Broadway talk show of the decade!" and why audiences come out week after week to see "a show that makes them smile and takes them away from what is going on in the world, at least for an hour of their day." Rye Myers is being praised for his passionate, influential, fun, and deep-diving conversations with some of the best names in the Broadway and theater industry! And as his theme song so cleverly states, he is "the gay Ryan Seacrest" of his generation.

Prior to The Dickens, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway was at the Broadway Makers Marketplace at the Turnstyle Underground Market from April 2022 through December 4th, 2022. Prior to the Broadway Makers Marketplace ,Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway kicked off and debuted at BAR NINE in Hell's Kitchen from September 23, 2021 through March 24, 2022.

ABOUT RYE MYERS

Rye Myers is a talk show Host, Producer, and "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!". He is the Founder of Rye Entertainment, LLC and RyeTheNewsGuy.com, the latter of which he has run for over six years. Rye's infectious, energetic, and compassionate style to connect with people has landed him interviews with OSCAR, GRAMMY, EMMY, and TONY Award winners and big names in the industry, including Nathan Lane, Billy Porter, Susan Stroman, George Takei, David Hyde Pierce, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, and many others! Rye has produced and hosted numerous video interviews, behind-the-scenes segments, award show round-ups, red carpet coverage, live events, and cabarets. Rye also works with other creatives in helping them interview celebrities, produce their dream project, and more.

He is also the Host and Exec Producer/Creator of Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, the popular FREE Broadway-themed variety talk show Sundays at 6:00 p.m. at the Broadway Makers Marketplace at Columbus Circle. In addition, he Hosts and Producers "Live with Rye!" his digital streaming talk show series on YouTube that premieres new episodes every Tuesday at 6 pm. You can see his Hosting and Producing endeavors at www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com and www.RyeEntertainment.com. He also has an active social media presence, so follow @rye_myers on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok and LIKE /OfficialRyeMyers on Facebook.



Broadway: "Lydia" in Beetlejuice; "Betty" in The Crucible, (w/Saoirse Ronan); "Young Elizabeth" inThe Audience (w/Helen Mirren); and "Jane Banks" in Mary Poppins. Off-Broadway: "Lily" in The Secret Life of Bees (Audelco nomination). Recent Regional: "Liesl" in The Sound of Music (The Muny); "Laura" in The Glass Menagerie (TWSTL; St. Louis Theater Circle Award for role). Other Regional including The Muny, The Rep STL, Tennessee Williams Festival, Variety Theater, and more. TV/Film:Leaving (SAG short); guest on "The Last O.G." (TBS). Special thanks to Katie Britton at Buchwald. @elizabethteeterofficial