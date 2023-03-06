Elizabeth Teeter, Morgan Dudley, Tory Vagasy & More to Star in 54 SINGS BARBIE at 54 Below

54 BELOW will present "54 Sings Barbie" on March 26, 2023. Following two sold-out performances in 2022, "54 Sings Barbie" returns for another encore show filled to the brim with sparkle! Join them for a magical evening celebrating songs from the Barbie™ movie-musicals of the 2000s and 2010s. Get ready to hear some hidden gems of the "princess catalogue," including songs from "Barbie™ as the Princess and the Pauper," "Barbie™ as the Island Princess," "Barbie™ and the Diamond Castle," and more! Wear your most fabulous bedazzled outfit, grab a tiara, and meet us at Broadway's Supper Club for a night of glitter-tastic fun!

"54 Sings Barbie" is a girl-powered evening featuring some of Broadway's best, as well as notable up-and-coming performers, including Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice), Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill), Tory Vagasy (America's Got Talent), Cara Rose DiPietro (Rutka at Lincoln Center), Devi Peot (Bhangin' It, La Jolla World Premiere), Sasha Spitz(Audrey Off-Broadway), Sejal Joshi ("Gossip Girl"), Anna Chase Lanier (Muny, Casa Mañana), Jillian Michelle Smith (Broadway Princess Party, The Little Mermaid), and more. The show is produced by Broadway Princess Party alumna Jillian Michelle Smith, with music direction by James Stryska and assistant production by Brenna Patzer and Jacob Tyler Kent.

54 Sings Barbie plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 26, 2023 at 9:30PM. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. 54below.com/barbie

MORE ABOUT THE CAST

The cast of "54 Sings Barbie" includes some of Broadway's best, notable up-and-coming performers, and recent or soon-to-be graduates of some of the nation's top musical theatre programs (Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, Elon, Marymount Manhattan, University of Oklahoma, University of the Arts, and more). Produced by Jillian Michelle Smith (Broadway Princess Party, Marymount Manhattan College BFA Musical Theatre '23), the show is truly star-powered by young talent breaking through in the industry.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.