Elizabeth Stanley Will Now Headline The New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below

Elizabeth Stanley will now headline The New York Pops Underground cabaret on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 54 Below, replacing the previously announced headliner Betsy Wolfe, who had to withdraw from the performance due to unforeseen circumstances. New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke hosts the program.

The event begins with a champagne reception at 5:30pm and performance by the PopsEd Alumni Ensemble, followed by Elizabeth Stanley taking the stage at 6:30pm singing selections from Songs for a New World, Bridges of Madison County, Jagged Little Pill, Company, A Little Night Music, and more.

The evening's performances are accompanied by a three-course dinner with wine pairings.

Elizabeth received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and a Grammy Award for her recent performance as Mary Jane Healy in the musical Jagged Little Pill, and also appeared in Broadway's On the Town, Million Dollar Quartet, Cry-Baby, and Company.

Upcoming concerts in The New York Pops' 2022-23 Carnegie Hall season include: The Music of Star Wars on October 21, 2022; Broadway Blockbusters on November 18, 2022 with guest artists Nikki Renée Daniels, Jordan Donica, Matt Doyle, and Melissa Errico, and Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA; Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree on December 16, 2022 with Ingrid Michaelson and Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA; Winter Song: A Holiday Extravaganza with Ingrid Michaelson on December 17, 2022; One Night Only: An Evening with Heather Headley on February 10, 2023; and The Marvelous Marilyn Maye, celebrating the cabaret legend's birthday on March 24, 2023.

Performance Details:

The New York Pops Underground

Elizabeth Stanley

54 Below

254 West 54th Street

New York, NY 10019

Monday, September 19, 2022

5:30pm Champagne Reception

6:30pm Performance and Dinner

Elizabeth Stanley, Guest Artist

Hosted by The New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke

Andrea and David Reiser, Event Chairs

Ticket pricing starts at $350; tickets are available through The New York Pops' office at 212-765-7677 or online at newyorkpops.org.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all patrons, personnel, and artists in attendance.

About the Artists



The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the orchestra performs an annual subscription series at Carnegie Hall, and is among the venue's most presented ensembles. Now in its milestone 40th season, The New York Pops' annual birthday gala is celebrated each spring, raising funds for the orchestra and its education programs. The New York Pops performs annually in Queens, NY at Forest Hills Stadium, a 14,000-seat historic concert venue.

The New York Pops celebrates the diversity of popular music's evolving songbook. Every concert is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with influences ranging from Broadway melodies to film scores, jazz, rock, pop, and everything in between. Under Reineke's dynamic leadership, The New York Pops continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music.

Through its PopsEd music education programs, The New York Pops fulfills its dedication to lifelong learning by collaborating with public schools, community organizations, and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun.

The New York Pops is committed to serving all members of the community. Through its Kids in the Balcony and Kids in the Stadium programs, thousands of children and their parents have had an opportunity to see The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and Forest Hills Stadium free of charge.

The New York Pops was founded by Ruth and Skitch Henderson in 1983 with a mission to create greater public awareness and appreciation of America's rich musical heritage through presentation of concerts and education programs of the highest quality. The New York Pops is a non-profit organization supported solely through the generosity of individual donations, institutional grants, corporate sponsorships, and concert income.

Steven Reineke has established himself as one of North America's leading conductors of popular music and is in his second decade as Music Director of The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. Additionally, he is Principal Pops Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Principal Pops Conductor of the Houston and Toronto Symphony Orchestras.

Reineke is a frequent guest conductor with The Philadelphia Orchestra and his extensive North American conducting appearances include Dallas, Detroit and the Ravinia Music Festival.

On stage, Mr. Reineke has created programs and collaborated with a range of leading artists from the worlds hip hop, R & B, Broadway, television and rock including: Maxwell, Common, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson, Wayne Brady, Peter Frampton and Ben Folds, amongst others. In 2017 he was featured on National Public Radio's "All Things Considered" leading the National Symphony Orchestra - in a first for the show's 45-year history - performing live music excerpts in between news segments. In 2018 Reineke led the National Symphony Orchestra with hip hop legend Nas performing his seminal album "Illmatic" on PBS's Great Performances.

As the creator of more than one hundred orchestral arrangements for the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Mr. Reineke's work has been performed worldwide, and can be heard on numerous Cincinnati Pops Orchestra recordings on the Telarc label. His symphonic works Celebration Fanfare, Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Casey at the Bat are performed frequently in North America, including performances by the New York Philharmonic and Los Angeles Philharmonic. His Sun Valley Festival Fanfare was used to commemorate the Sun Valley Summer Symphony's pavilion, and his Festival Te Deum and Swan's Island Sojourn were debuted by the Cincinnati Symphony and Cincinnati Pops Orchestras. His numerous wind ensemble compositions are published by the C.L. Barnhouse Company and are performed by concert bands worldwide.

A native of Ohio, Mr. Reineke is a graduate of Miami University of Ohio (2020 Alumnus Distinguished Achievement Medal), where he earned bachelor of music degrees with honors in both trumpet performance and music composition. He currently resides in New York City with his husband Eric Gabbard.

Elizabeth Stanley received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and a Grammy Award for her recent performance as Mary Jane Healy in the musical Jagged Little Pill, inspired by the music of Alanis Morissette, book by Diablo Cody, and directed by Diane Paulus.

Ms. Stanley has dazzled Broadway audiences as Claire De Loone in the revival of On the Town (Drama Desk Nomination), Dyanne in Million Dollar Quartet, Allison in Cry-Baby, and April in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company. She appeared as Gussie in James Lapine's production of Merrily We Roll Along at City Center Encores! (PS Classics cast recording), The Nurse in Hello, Again (Transport Group, Drama League Award), Signature Theatre's production of F**king A and Of Thee I Sing (Master Voices, Carnegie Hall). She starred as Francesca in the First National Tour of Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County and as Kira in the First National Tour of Xanadu. She recently appeared opposite Vanessa Williams and Santino Fontana in Sondheim's Anyone Can Whistle in Concert at Carnegie Hall with MasterVoices.

On television, Elizabeth has a recurring role in the upcoming FX series "Kindred", and her many other appearances include "The Equalizer", "Gossip Girl" (HBO Max), "New Amsterdam", "Younger", "Blue Bloods", "N0S482", "FBI", "The Get Down", "The Affair," "Black Box," "Made in Jersey," "Fringe," and "PBS Great Performances - Company."

She has played leading roles on stages throughout the country including: Sundance Theatre Festival, Sacramento Music Circus, Pittsburgh CLO, Barrington Stage Co., Philadelphia Theatre Co., Rep. of St. Louis, O'Neill, La Jolla Playhouse, Pioneer Theatre Co., Cincinnati Playhouse. Graduate of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. IG: @el.stans