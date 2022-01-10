Elizabeth Doyle And David Edelfelt Star In DE-LOVELY An Evening Of Cole Porter

Feinstein's/54 Below presents Elizabeth Doyle and David Edelfelt in "De-Lovely: An Evening of Cole Porter" on April 19, 2022. With songs ranging from the playful, to poignant, to comedic, these two singers/pianists will take audiences on a journey through Cole's life, from his small town Indiana beginning to Paris, Broadway, and Hollywood.

"De-Lovely," which Doyle and Edelfelt created and have performed to standing ovations in Paris, Chicago, and most recently at the 2021 Annual Cole Porter Festival, includes both vocal solos and duets and showcases their versatility as they take turns at the piano, playing for each other and themselves.

"As Cole's cousins, we've heard countless performers present his intricate rhymes and story-telling tunes...this show was among the best we've ever heard," said Maryalice Kubesch Williams and Polly Kubesch Dobbs after Doyle and Edelfelt's performance at the 2021 Cole Porter Festival.

Elizabeth Doyle and David Edelfelt in "De-Lovely: An Evening of Cole Porter" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 19, 2022. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00 p.m. are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.