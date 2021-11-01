Eliza Bonet, Darius Harper, Haley Swindal & More to Take Part in THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Doris Dear, Telly Award winner for her streaming series, 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk', on BroadwayOnDemand, 3-time MAC Award winner and Broadway World award winner, is back with her annual Holiday extravaganza, 'The Doris Dear Christmas Special'! This holiday favorite is in its 6th year and comes back as a LIVE IN PERSON SHOW at The Triad Theater in NYC on December 16, 17 & 18th at 7pm. This year's theme is "Christmas Through the Decades" with songs from the 1900's to present day!

The Doris Dear Christmas Special reunites the award-winning team of musical director Blake Allen and Director Lina Koutrakos with writer and creative producer Ray DeForest/Doris Dear! Casting this year brings together award winning Broadway, jazz, classical and cabaret performers to the Rumpus Room.

The party will be a non-stop holiday fête full of award-winning artists. New to the party is Caribbean-American Mezzo-Soprano Eliza Bonet known for her "sparkling, uninhibited delivery", from Broadway's 'Kinky Boots' and 'The Book of Mormon' Darius Harper, 'Mama Morton' in "Chicago" on Broadway, Haley Swindal, jazz vocalist and writer Vanisha-Arleen Gould and internationally recognized award winning vocalist, Regina Zona. Returning favorites include award-winning vocal harmony group "Those Girls", award-winning singer/songwriter and "Home Shopping Diva" ® Meg Flather and the "Pied Piper" of cabaret herself award-winning director and vocalist, Lina Koutrakos. Finishing the brilliant group is Billboard and Apple chart-topping musical director and composer Blake Allen with his 'holiday orchestra'!

Join Americas Perfect Housewife, Doris Dear and her friends, in the holiday Rumpus Room for an evening full of stories and songs from holidays past and present. With musical styles from opera to pop, jazz and Broadway, this year's show will transport you to a holiday sleigh ride with a cozy blanket to keep you warm. Grab an eggnog and snuggle in for a good old fashioned holiday special.

Come into the Rumpus Room, support these amazing artists, and share in the joy and laughter of this holiday tradition. This is an annual sold out hit, so grab those tickets early to select your favorite seats!

The Doris Dear Christmas Special. Dec 16, 17 & 18 at 7pm at The Triad Theater.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Tickets:

DEC 16 - Doris Dear's Holiday Special Dec 16th

DEC 17 - Doris Dear's Holiday Special Dec 17th

DEC 18 - Doris Dear's Holiday Special Dec 18th

The Doris Dear Christmas Special

Tickets: $39 per person

Check out www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information