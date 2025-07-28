EVERYDAY ENCHANTED'S HOLIDAY PRINCESS SING-ALONG is Coming to The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Room 42 will present Everyday Enchanted's Holiday Princess Sing-Along on November 23rd at 1 PM! Sing and dance along with the Ice Queen, Mermaid Princess, and more of your favorite characters in this interactive cabaret for the whole family. Little ones (and grown-ups alike!) are encouraged to dress up and join in the magic. Celebrate the holidays with your favorite tunes, warm hugs, and an enchanted afternoon your family will remember forever! Music Directed & Accompanied by Braiden Lee. Everyday Enchanted's Princess Sing-Along is recommended for ages 3 & Up.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - established in 2017 and located in the heart of the Theater District at YOTEL Times Square - is a sophisticated cabaret venue renowned for its vibrant and diverse programming. Recognized by The New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot", lauded by Playbill as "The Place for New Musicals", and celebrated by Time Out New York for hosting the "Best Cabaret Show of 2024", The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of New York City's theatrical nightlife.

The venue offers a thoughtfully curated lineup of intimate live performances, featuring established stars and emerging talent across theater, music, and entertainment. With no food or drink minimum and ticket options as affordable as student rush prices, The Green Room 42 fosters an inclusive and accessible experience for all audiences, cultivating a welcoming and dynamic cabaret community.