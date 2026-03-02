EN POINTE Dance Cabaret To Be Presented By Needs More Work Productions At The Rat NYC

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Needs More Work Productions will present EN POINTE, an avant-garde dance cabaret, on March 8 at 7:00 p.m. at The Rat NYC. The performance continues the company’s award-winning cabaret series following three wins at the 2025 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards.

Directed and emceed by founding Artistic Director Sivan Raz, EN POINTE centers on the dance break as a defining element of musical theater. The program features reinterpretations of songs from Sweet Charity, A New Brain, and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, reframed to reflect the experiences of young dancers pursuing careers in New York City.

“If you think of the cabarets that really formed this medium as we know it today, dance was always one of the cornerstones,” said Raz. “But if you look at the way cabarets evolved in recent years, there isn't always much room for the dancers to show off that side of their craft. I wanted to create a show that goes back to that beloved tradition, combining music, comedy and theatrical storytelling with the showstopping dances that make NYC a world renowned theatrical magnet.”

The cast includes Kiyomi Davidson, Dani Dorn, Sofie Hans, Abby Hazlett, Shai-Li Kremer, Grace Vincelle Meade, Gabbe Meloccaro, Bethany Novotny, Emily Phelps, Bella Savastano, Olivia Schuh, Gabriella Trentacoste, and Samantha Watson, with Raz also appearing as emcee. Kaleb Jon Wilkening serves as musical director.

Many performers choreograph their own numbers, with additional choreography by Gianna Vasquez Bartolini, Natalie Kane, Meg Millane, and Estella Parr. “I'm so excited to be making my choreographer debut in NYC,” said Parr. “This show was created with such a unique view and creative mind and I'm so honoured to work on it.”