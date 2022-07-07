D'yan Forest Will Perform at Joe's Pub This Month

Comedian and cabaret artist D'yan Forest (currently the Guinness World Records Title Holder for Oldest Working Female Comedian in the World) has always been ahead of her time. In 1963 she moved to Paris as a young, innocent, recently divorced Bostonian looking to make it big in the Parisian cabaret scene. Immersing herself in the glitz, glamour, and scandalous nightlife of the era, the naive D'yan was transported from a sheltered suburban existence to a life filled with underground sex clubs and the swinger's scene as is witnessed in her new cabaret show Swinging on the Seine: Searching for Amour in 1960's Paris.

D'yan has been performing professionally since the 1960's. She started in Boston and then made her way to New York where she sang and played the piano at popular venues and legendary hotels across the city, she also played the resort circuit in the Catskills during its heyday. D'yan then went on to perform in Paris which eventually led her to performing all over the world with notable appearances in Israel, Greece, Scotland, and even Ethiopia. After 9/11, D'yan started doing stand-up comedy along with her ukulele because, "The world needed more laughter, and I needed it too!" You can often see her performing at Gotham Comedy Club in New York City. In June 2022, the Guinness World Records recognized D'yan as the oldest working female stand-up comic in the world. She has lived in the West Village for over 50 years.

D'yan is celebrating her 88th birthday by performing, Swinging on the Seine at the iconic Joe's Pub on Sunday on July 31st, at 7pm (doors open at 6pm). The audacious D'yan officially turns eighty-eight in the middle of the show. Through stand-up comedy and song, accompanied by her trusty ukulele, D'yan takes you back to her first years in the City of Love. She also shares stories of her current life as an octogenarian, and returning to Paris to live (in her early 80's), and making it big once again.

Swinging on the Seine was co-written by Stephen Clarke, a British journalist, and the bestselling author of A Year in the Merde and In the Merde for Love. D'yan and Stephen have worked together since 2019. Their other collaboration includes D'yan's memoir I DID IT MY WAYS, published in 2021. Writer/lyricist Eric Kornfeld serves as a creative collaborator on the project.

Joes Pub is located at 25 Lafayette Street (at Astor Place), New York, NY 10003. Subway: R/W to 8th Street, 6 to Astor Place. Tickets are $15 plus a two-drink or $12 food minimum. More info is available at www.dyanforest.com and www.publictheater.org.