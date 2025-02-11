Drag Sensation Shirley U. Jest Joins The Rigano Songbook's 11th Annual IDES OF MARCH EXTRAVAGANZA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Drag sensation and host of Whore-able Karaoke Shirley U. Jest will be a guest star in David and Paul Rigano's 11th Annual Ides of March Extravaganza at Caveat NYC on March 15th at 9:30pm.

Lynnwood McLeod, also known as Shirley U. Jest, joins their first official collaboration with musical theatre songwriting duo, brothers David Rigano and Paul Rigano, introducing a new song at the 11th Annual Ides of March Extravaganza.

McLeod joins the previously announced Zach Faust, Kari Grunberg, Irene Keogh, and Brad Mercier, with other special guests still to be announced. David Rigano directs with music direction and supervision by Paul Rigano.

McLeod's Off-Broadway credits include A Gaga Guide to The Lower East Side (Phill), The Housewives of Secaucus (Anita Martini), and Showgirls! The Musical (Gay Doubleentendre). In Regional theatre, they've been seen in My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis (Larry Fanazzi), and Die, Mommie, Die (Lance).

The Rigano Songbook is an award-winning musical theatre duo whose musicals include Awaken: a Sleeping Beauty musical, The Holy Cows of Credence South Dakota, Get the Duchess, We Were Wild, and You Heard It Here (2017 NY Winterfest Award for Best Musical Score). Their viral music video "Screen to Screen" won the RAVE Theatre Social Distancing Festival and they were the recipients of a 2018 TOWN Stages Fellowship. Their song "What Makes a Diva" written for and performed by Christina Bianco, has over 10,000 views on youtube. Follow @RiganoSongbook on all socials for more information.

Caveat NYC is located at 21A Clinton Street. Tickets for the 11th Annual Ides of March Extravaganza can be purchased at https://www.caveat.nyc/events/the-11th-annual-ides-of-march-extravaganza-3-15-2025.

