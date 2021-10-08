Dorian Woodruff Returns to Live Performing With STUDIO MUSICIAN: THE MUSIC OF MANILOW November 5th and 12th at Pangea

One of the cabaret industry's most dedicated performers and community members, Dorian Woodruff announced yesterday that he will return to the stage with a new show centered around one of the music industry's biggest legends, Barry Manilow. Manilow, who started his career as a studio musician, has always been an inspiration to Woodruff, who has done plenty of his own time providing music for other artists, either as a musician or a vocalist. Well-known for the depth and detail that he puts into his shows, from song selection to script to detailed voyages of discovery into each lyric, conducted between him and director Lina Koutrakos and Musical Director Gregory Toroian, Woodruff is often spoken of as one of the smoothest voices and intricate storytellers in cabaret.

Learn all of the details about STUDIO MUSICIAN: THE MUSIC OF MANILOW in the press release provided by publicists working on behalf of Woodruff, Pangea, and (in a way) Manilow.

Dorian Woodruff presents Studio Musician: The Music of Manilow

New York City - MAC and Broadway World nominee Dorian Woodruff brings his life as a musician and backing vocalist to the Pangea stage for performances in "Studio Musician: The Music of Manilow" on November 5 and 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Says Woodruff, "I used my allowance and bought the Tryin' To Get The Feeling album. On the back was a photo of Barry with a beagle. My grandfather loved beagles and he saw the picture and decided I hadn't wasted my money. That sealed it for me. Barry, all the way."

"Whether you admit to being a Fanilow or not, I wager every one of you could sing at least one line of least 10 Barry Manilow songs. So, I realized while putting together a show with only Barry Manilow music would mean an hour or so of slower, more heartfelt songs, I will just say, it's a good thing neither Barry nor I are afraid of an epic ballad." Please join me as I share the music of one of the greatest songwriters of our generation. Lola, jingles, and more.

BIO: Woodruff has performed in clubs internationally while providing touring and studio vocals. In New York, He has appeared at Joe's Pub, Feinstein's/54 Below, Don't Tell Mama, The Beach Café, and Pangea. His shows 'I Believe in Love' and 'Welcome Home: Everybody Has a Story' were nominated for MAC awards. Woodruff has appeared in Chicago at Davenport's and The Jazz Cave at the Nashville Jazz Workshop, and the New York Cabaret Convention in Lincoln Center's Rose Hall.

"Many songwriters of today would be lucky to have their more thoughtful material rendered by such a thoughtful and caring vocalist." - Rob Lester, Cabaret Scenes

"Dorian was born to sing." - Paul Rolnick, Composer

"Smooth-voiced and charming." - Marilyn Lester, Nitelife Exchange

WHAT: "Studio Musician: The Music of Manilow"

WHO: Written and performed by Dorian Woodruff. Directed by Lina Koutrakos. Musical direction and accompaniment by Gregory Toroian.

WHEN:

7:00 p.m. Friday, November 5

7:00 p.m. Friday, November 12

WHERE: Pangea, 178 2nd Avenue, NY NY 10003

TICKETS: $20 online at www.pangeanyc.com, $25 door (cash only). $20 per person food/drink minimum

Proof of Vaccine and Photo ID required for entry.

Indoor photos of Dorian Woodruff by Helane Blumfield; outdoor photos of Dorian Woodruff by Frank Marando.