Don't Tell Mama to Launch Bi-Monthly Residency, A DREAM (ROLE) COME TRUE

Experience singers performing their dream roles on various dates through December.
Don't Tell Mama NYC will present a new bi-monthly residency A Dream (Role) Come True beginning Friday, August 23 at 7pm. Doors open 6:15pm. Enjoy a night of passionate performances as a group of singers live out their dream (roles).
Upcoming Show Dates:
Aug 23 at 7pm
Aug 30 at 7pm
Sept 12 at 7pm
Sept 27 at 7pm
Oct 4 at 7pm
Oct 16 at 7pm
Nov 9 at 5pm
Nov 23 at 8pm
Dec 5 at 7pm
Dec 14 at 8pm
$20 Cover Charge + $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) CASH ONLY. Food Menu Available.
Doors Open 45 Minutes Before Showtime
Reserve your tickets HERE.
Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th St, NYC 10036. For tickets and more information visit www.donttellmamanyc.com.
Produced and hosted by
Julie Biancheri is a New York-based AEA actress, singer and producer from sunny South Florida. She has produced 10+ cabaret shows around NYC. She graduated from the University of Central Florida where she earned double degrees in theatre and advertising with a music minor and continued her training at The Juilliard School.
Julie loves creating content. She's written ads for AMC+, HBO Max, BroadwayHD, Amazon and more! She loves being creative and using her talents to inspire and bring joy to communities. Her mission as a producer is to create opportunities for kind, talented people and give them their moment to shine in a positive, fun environment.
Videos