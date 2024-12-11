Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Dez Duron to Perform at So & So's This Holiday Season

The performance will take place on December 19th.

By: Dec. 11, 2024
Dez Duron to Perform at So & So's This Holiday Season Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Dez Duron will perform at So & So's on December 19th at 10pm. Dez Duron, a standout from The Voice, is celebrated for his smooth, soulful voice and charisma, qualities that made him a fan favorite. This intimate night will be filled with music, storytelling, humor, and the charm of a quintessential New York City night.

LATEST NEWS

Video: Major Attaway Sings 'Mr. Kicks' from KICKS & CO. at 54 Below
Video: John Cariani & Rachel Dratch Sing 'I Want A Life' from MINSKY'S at 54 Below
Review: Songbook Sundays Dives Into Cole Porter's Oeuvre at Dizzy's
SHOULD I FEEL Comes to 54 Below Next Month

From big band classics to modern-day-pop ballads, this unforgettable show will deliver the humorous, unpredictable moments you only get on a night out in New York City wrapped in the timeless sense of Christmas magic.

So & So's, nestled within the Romer Hell's Kitchen hotel, is more than just a venue-it's a space where creativity and culture thrive. With its cozy, piano-bar-meets-supper-club ambiance, it champions a diverse range of programming, from jazz pianists and comedians to Broadway stars and DJs.

This special event will spotlight the unique cultural fabric that makes So & So's a true neighborhood gem, where entertainment, food, and craft cocktails come together to create an unforgettable experience. We would love for you to consider pre-coverage of this memorable evening.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos