Dez Duron to Perform at So & So's This Holiday Season

Dez Duron will perform at So & So's on December 19th at 10pm. Dez Duron, a standout from The Voice, is celebrated for his smooth, soulful voice and charisma, qualities that made him a fan favorite. This intimate night will be filled with music, storytelling, humor, and the charm of a quintessential New York City night.

From big band classics to modern-day-pop ballads, this unforgettable show will deliver the humorous, unpredictable moments you only get on a night out in New York City wrapped in the timeless sense of Christmas magic.

So & So's, nestled within the Romer Hell's Kitchen hotel, is more than just a venue-it's a space where creativity and culture thrive. With its cozy, piano-bar-meets-supper-club ambiance, it champions a diverse range of programming, from jazz pianists and comedians to Broadway stars and DJs.

This special event will spotlight the unique cultural fabric that makes So & So's a true neighborhood gem, where entertainment, food, and craft cocktails come together to create an unforgettable experience. We would love for you to consider pre-coverage of this memorable evening.

