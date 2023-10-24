David Mills GLAMOUR + DESPAIR Extends Pangea Residency

Comedy cabaret firebrand David Mills once again extends his Pangea residency through November with “glamour + despair” - his critically acclaimed, screamingly jaded look at the apocalypse. Held over by popular demand following sell out shows in April, June, July, and October, Mills is a bold showbiz iconoclast who combines sharply satirical stand-up with his singular take on classic nightclub cabaret to push both genres into innovative, uncharted territory.

Joined by Jody Shelton (Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix) on the piano, Mills takes us on a scathing romp through the boneyard of contemporary culture, eviscerating everything from celebrity to casual sex, gay pride to social media, drugs to affirmations, and much more. Two performances at Pangea, 178 2nd Avenue, NYC, Friday November 3 Saturday November 18 at 9:30PM.

Inspired by the sardonic wit of Paul Lynde, the musical audacity of Sandra Bernhard, and the casual elegance of Irish comedian Dave Allen, Mills turns his acidic humor on today's harrowing headlines while skewering the unrelenting horrors of contemporary life. Mills mashes up his biting wit with surprising reinterpretations of forgotten 50s classics, undiscovered 70s soul bangers, 90s indie standards, and even something from the past decade.

WHAT: David Mills: glamour + despair

WHEN:

9:30 p.m. Friday, November 3

9:30 p.m. Saturday, November 18

WHERE: Pangea, 178 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003

HOW MUCH: $20 advance, $25 door (cash only). $20 food & drink minimum. Doors at 9:00 p.m.

TICKETS: Click Here

MORE INFO: www.itsdavidmills.com