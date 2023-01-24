Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dame Edna Impersonator Scott F. Mason Returns To Don't Tell Mama With THE DAME'S SASSY SATURDAYS

Mason combines his own comic material with classic quips from the real Dame Edna to create this tribute show.

Jan. 24, 2023  
Award-winning Dame Edna Impersonator, Scott F. Mason, brings his stand-up comedy tribute show to Don't Tell Mama in NYC on February 18 at 4pm, March 11 at 8pm, and April 22 at 8pm. "The Dame's Sassy Saturdays" is directed by Tanya Moberly.

Dame Edna's award-winning Honorary Understudy, Scott F. Mason is making her return to Don't Tell Mama! Mason was named by the real Dame's creator, Barry Humphries, as the Honorary Understudy in a contest on Broadway in 2010 (also judged by Michael Feinstein and Michael Musto). Mason combines his own comic material with classic quips from the real Dame Edna to create this tribute show. She's ready to share a round of double-entendre one-liners, and one never knows what to expect from her quick wit and mischievous observations of the crowd and American life!

"Mason quite simply nailed it...resolutely and brilliantly in character through the hour... every inch the wit and outrageous humor of the original Dame Edna"- (Sep, 2022 at Mason's DTM debut) Gerry Geddes, Bistro Awardshttps://bistroawards.com/club-review-scott-f-masons-one-dame-funny-night/

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th St in New York, NY. Price is $20 cover plus a $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks). Cash only.

For reservations, please visit:
Feb 18:https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220758®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.donttellmamanyc.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1shows/7277-the-dame-s-sassy-saturdays-featuring-dame-edna-s-honorary-understudy-scott-f-mason-2-18-23
Mar 11:https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220758®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.donttellmamanyc.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1shows/7278-the-dame-s-sassy-saturdays-featuring-dame-edna-s-honorary-understudy-scott-f-mason-3-11-23
Apr 22: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220758®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.donttellmamanyc.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1shows/7279-the-dame-s-sassy-saturdays-featuring-dame-edna-s-honorary-understudy-scott-f-mason-4-22-23

Mason has been professionally impersonating Dame Edna since 2003. He was inducted into the Sunburst Convention of Tribute Artists' Hall of Fame for "Funniest Male" in 2011 and won Best Comedian in the Las Vegas Reel Awards in 2010 and 2012. He also appears as a Dame Edna impersonator in the award-winning 2010 short subject documentary, Just About Famous, and its 2015 full-length documentary sequel.




