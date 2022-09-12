DORIAN WOODRUFF PRESENTS: THE LYRICS OF ALAN AND MARILYN BERGMAN To Play Pangea

Dorian Woodruff presents: The Lyrics of Alan and Marilyn Bergman

MAC and Broadway World nominee Dorian Woodruff celebrates the lyrics of Alan and Marilyn Bergman with music created with some of the greatest composers of our time including Marvin Hamlisch, Dave Grusin, and Johnny Mandel, to name a few, on October 21st at 7:00 p.m.

Woodruff grew up listening to these classic tunes. He had a great appreciation for them, but it wasn't until 2006 when he took a class at the Nashville Jazz Workshop did, he fall in love with these beautiful songs. Where Do You Start? Cinnamon and Clove, Nice and Easy, Every Now and Then, The Way We Were and many more.

BIO: Woodruff is an accomplished cabaret singer and has performed in clubs internationally while providing touring and studio vocals. In New York, He has appeared at Joe's Pub, Feinstein's 54 Below, Don't Tell Mama, The Beach Café, and Pangea. His shows 'Welcome Home: Everybody Has a Story' and 'Studio Musician: The Music of Manilow" were nominated for MAC awards. He has appeared in Chicago at Davenport's and The Jazz Cave at the Nashville Jazz Workshop, and the New York Cabaret Convention in Lincoln Center's Rose Hall.

"Many songwriters of today would be lucky to have their more thoughtful material rendered by such a thoughtful and caring vocalist." - Rob Lester, Cabaret Scenes

"Smooth-voiced and charming." - Marilyn Lester, NiteLife Exchange

"Mr. Woodruff has the great good fortune to have been born with one of the most attractive, most pleasing voices in the music business." - Stephen Mosher, Broadway World

"Woodruff's smooth, warm, inviting vocals and the understated celebration of his delivery were a perfect welcome." - Gerry Geddes, Bistro

"He captivates the audience with his singing and acting prowess." - Gerry Geddes, Bistro

WHAT: "The Lyrics of Alan and Marilyn Bergman"

WHO: Written and performed by Dorian Woodruff. Directed by Lina Koutrakos. Musical direction and accompaniment by Jon Weber.

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 21

WHERE: Pangea, 178 2nd Avenue, NY, NY 10003

TICKETS: $20 online at www.pangeanyc.com, $25 door (cash only). $20 per person food/drink minimum

Proof of Vaccine and Photo ID required for entry