DAVID SABELLA Will Perform “25CHICAGO25” at Feinstein's/54 Below November 17th

David Sabella in "25CHICAGO25"

LIVE At FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

AND LIVE STREAMED ON BROADWAYWORLD.COM

Nov. 17, 2021 - 7:00 PM

"Most singers do with their voice what they can. David Sabella does what he wants." - Edward Rothstein, New York Times



"To attend one of his shows is to experience a master class in the art of cabaret." - Marilyn Lester, Nightlife Exchange



"Such magic doesn't come along often, and it must be celebrated. Bravo to all." - Bart Greenburg, Cabaret Scenes Magazine



"(Sabella and Hartman) score major wins at every turn with equally sophisticated treatments of Sondheim, Berlin, Connick, and others." - Stephen Mosher, Broadway World Cabaret

David Sabella, original co-star in CHICAGO, the Musical, celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Broadway's longest-running American musical with the music of Kander and Ebb and special behind-the-scenes look at the show's creation and his long history as "Mary Sunshine."

The event will also be livestreamed on BroadwayWorld.com

David Sabella, best known for his years on Broadway in the musical CHICAGO, is also an award-winning actor, and an internationally recognized classical singer whom Luciano Pavarotti deemed "Excellent, not good, excellent!"



In addition to originating the co-starring role of "Mary Sunshine" in the 1996 revival of CHICAGO with Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, Joel Grey, James Naughton, and Marcia Lewis, Sabella starred as Julian Eltinge in Jules, and as Phillie in The Phillie Trilogy, by Doug DeVita, for which he won an "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play" award from the Fresh Fruit Festival. As a voiceover artist Sabella has starred in several network television cartoon series, including Peter Pan and the Pirates for FOX and Teacher's Pet for Disney. And, as a classical singer, he starred in the title role of Giulio Cesare (Virginia Opera, available on Koch International Label), L'incoronazione di Poppea (Utah opera), and Die Fledermaus (Lincoln Center). He has appeared numerous times at both Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center as a principal soloist in such works as the Bach B-Minor Mass, Handel's Messiah, and Peter Schickele's comical Three Bargain-Counter Tenors. In his early career he won several prestigious voice competitions including The New York Oratorio Society Competition at Carnegie Hall, and The Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition, where Maestro Pavarotti declared him to be "excellent... not good, Excellent!"

In Media: Sabella has been featured in national magazines such as Opera News, In Theater, Entertainment Weekly, A&U (Cover), OUT, Next, and most recently Gay Parent (June 2021), and, appeared twice on the legendary Rosie O'Donnell Show. After the phenomenal success of CHICAGO, David's personal caricature was unveiled (June 1998) and hangs in the world-famous theater restaurant, Sardi's.



Sabella is also the author (with Sue Matsuki) of "So You Want to Sing Cabaret," (2020, Rowman & Littlefield), The Owner and Chief Editor of www.CabaretHotspot.com, and one of NYC's most sought after voice & performance coaches, www.sabellavoice.com.

Mark Hartman (Music Director) is a New York-based pianist, coach, conductor, arranger, and composer working in theater, cabaret, and concerts around the world. Mark was the Associate Conductor of Sondheim On Sondheim and Avenue Q on Broadway. Off-Broadway, he was the Music Director for Pageant, Silence! The Musical, Ernest In Love, After The Ball (cast recording), Finian's Rainbow (w/ Melissa Errico, Malcolm Gets, Jonathan Freeman, also cast recording), and The Irish...and How They Got That Way (also Nat'l Tour), Avenue Q (Vineyard) and The Fantasticks (Sullivan St. and Orbach Theater productions). Also in New York, Mark was the Music Director for The Baker's Wife, Bajour, Greenwillow, and NEO I (cast recording) at the York Theatre Company. In cabaret, Mark has enjoyed a long-time partnership with 11-time MAC Award winner Natalie Douglas. He is the music director for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's Cabaret Conference and has appeared in all the major rooms in New York. He is a MAC and Bistro Award winner for Music Direction.