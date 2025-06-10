Corina Joins Steve Schalchlin & Friends at Don't Tell Mama

The performance is on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
Corina, the 90s pop star and hitmaker, is set to join award-winning singer-songwriter and Broadway composer Steve Schalchlin for a special one-night-only engagement, "Steve Schalchlin and Friends," at the iconic Don't Tell Mama in New York City on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
Corina, known for her chart-topping hits including "Temptation" and "Now That You're Gone," will bring her dynamic performance to the stage alongside Schalchlin's own The Bonus Round Band and The Rebel Nerds. She will also be featured on two of Steve's newest song releases, the comedic and timely "Never Had Anything" and the touching ballad "Something I Meant To Do." The evening will also feature critically acclaimed vocalist Sidney Myer and Blake Zolfo.
Steve Schalchlin, whose work has been praised by The New York Times for its "romantic sweep" and "emotion catching your throat," will present a diverse repertoire from his theatrical works to new compositions. This concert promises an intimate and uplifting experience, celebrating music's power to heal and connect, a central theme in Schalchlin's artistic journey.
Corina is one of the most electrifying performers and broadly talented artists of her generation. Known for her honest, open-hearted, and intimate style, she is a one-of-a-kind Music, Screen & Theater Producer, Singer/Songwriter, Screenwriter & Actor/Director whose work goes right to the heart of love, inspiration, and human triumph. After1 scoring a string of Top 40 DANCE HITS on the US CHARTS, CORINA catapulted onto the US BILLBOARD HOT 100 with her smash hits "NOW THAT YOU'RE GONE", "WHISPERS" & TOP 10 HIT, "TEMPTATION," which ranks #87 in Rolling Stone Magazine's top 200 Greatest Dance Songs of All Time. TV appearances on Entertainment Tonight, "Club MTV,” and "Showtime at the Apollo" among others would give way to national MTV & VH1 tours with the likes of Mark Wahlberg (Marky Mark), Boyz II Men, Ice Cube, and another US BILLBOARD HOT 100 HIT, "SUMMERTIME, SUMMERTIME," produced by Lil Jon for So So Def/Columbia Records. Shifting gears, Corina also made waves on the big screen with a leading role opposite Marc Anthony in East Side Story before starring opposite Anthony Michael Hall in Funny Valentine and Emmy & Golden Globe winner Peter Dinklage in Fortunes. Corina2 was later hand-picked by Academy Award-winning Actor/Director Tim Robbins to portray the famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo in the Touchstone Pictures release Cradle Will Rock, where she starred opposite Rubén Blades, John Cusack, Bill Murray, John Turturro, Emily Watson, and Oscar-winning legends Susan Sarandon & Vanessa Redgrave.
