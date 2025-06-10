Corina Joins Steve Schalchlin & Friends at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Corina, the 90s pop star and hitmaker, is set to join award-winning singer-songwriter and Broadway composer Steve Schalchlin for a special one-night-only engagement, "Steve Schalchlin and Friends," at the iconic Don't Tell Mama in New York City on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Corina, known for her chart-topping hits including "Temptation" and "Now That You're Gone," will bring her dynamic performance to the stage alongside Schalchlin's own The Bonus Round Band and The Rebel Nerds. She will also be featured on two of Steve's newest song releases, the comedic and timely "Never Had Anything" and the touching ballad "Something I Meant To Do." The evening will also feature critically acclaimed vocalist Sidney Myer and Blake Zolfo.

Steve Schalchlin, whose work has been praised by The New York Times for its "romantic sweep" and "emotion catching your throat," will present a diverse repertoire from his theatrical works to new compositions. This concert promises an intimate and uplifting experience, celebrating music's power to heal and connect, a central theme in Schalchlin's artistic journey.

About Corina:

