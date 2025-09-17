Cirque Do Soleil Star Edie to Bring LAS VEGAS SHOWGIRL - UNLEASHED To The Cutting Room

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off the very high heels of her acclaimed Provincetown summer residency, Las Vegas drag sensation and Broadway star EDIE will return to New York with the NYC premiere of LAS VEGAS SHOWGIRL - UNLEASHED on Sunday, September 21 at 7pm at The Cutting Room. General admission tickets are $25. Reserved front table VIP tickets are $38. Please note that there is also a $25 food/drink minimum at all performances at this venue; full dinner menu available.

What does life hold for a queen after the Cirque du Soleil show she has performed in over 5,600 times closes? LAS VEGAS SHOWGIRL - UNLEASHED tackles "what's next?" as EDIE takes a look back at what lead her from her hometown of Portland, Oregon to the bright lights of New York City, and eventually to Las Vegas. The show is a high-energy, high-kickin' semi-autobiographical look at a performer's career through song, stories, comedy, videos, and lots of dance! It's part tribute to those who have inspired her. Liza. Ann Reinking. Barbra Streisand. It's also a celebration of a career that led a young dancer to a professional ballet career with 5 companies, to a tap company in NYC, to her Broadway debut at Studio 54 opposite Alan Cumming and Cyndi Lauper, to the host of Cirque du Soleil's Zumanity for 13 years -- and all the gigs along the way.

EDIE is best known from Cirque du Soleil's hit show ZUMANITY where she starred as the emcee, the "Mistress of Sensuality," at the NY-NY Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. During her 13 year run, EDIE performed over 5,600 shows for over 6 million people. EDIE began her professional dance career at the age of 17 with Ballet Oregon. For the next eleven years she danced with Pacific Northwest Ballet, Ballet Chicago, and Pennsylvania Ballet before moving to New York to pursue musical theater. EDIE quickly became a fixture in New York City where she racked up a bevy of awards including Best Drag Queen (HX Award), Best Dance Artist and Entertainer of the Year (Glammy Award). She starred in her autobiographical, off-Broadway show "LEGS!," performed on the MTV Video Music Awards, appeared on "Sex and the City," was featured at Wigstock and Broadway Bares, and made her Broadway debut alongside Cyndi Lauper and Alan Cumming in the Tony-nominated revival of "The ThreePenny Opera" at Studio 54. The San Francisco Chronicle "strongly advises seeing the incredible EDIE whose talent and legs go on forever.