Christy Trapp Sets December Encore of THE TENDER TRAPP at Don’t Tell Mama

Christy Trapp will present an encore performance of The Tender Trapp on Thursday, December 11 at 7:00 p.m. at Don’t Tell Mama. The show will explore standards associated with Frank Sinatra, offering a woman’s perspective on lyrics written from a male point of view. Seating will begin at 6:15 p.m.

The performance coincides with the eve of Frank Sinatra’s birthday. Born December 12, 1915, Sinatra became one of the most influential American vocalists of the 20th century, known for his phrasing, catalog of standards, and multi-decade career across music and film.

The performance will feature Trapp on vocals with musical director Alex Rybeck on piano, Ray Kilday on bass, and Rex Benincasa on drums. The evening will be directed by Jeff Harnar. The setlist will include selections from the Sinatra and Rat Pack repertoire such as “All the Way,” “One for My Baby,” “Nice ’n’ Easy,” “Wives and Lovers,” and “I’m a Fool to Want You.” The Tender Trapp debuted at Don’t Tell Mama on April 26, 2025, with additional performances on April 30 and May 31.

Christy Trapp has appeared at cabaret venues across the United States, including Don’t Tell Mama and The Metropolitan Room in New York, Davenport’s in Chicago, The Stage at KDHX in St. Louis, Maggie’s Cabaret in Washington, DC, Germano’s Cabaret in Baltimore, and Rams Head and Classic Theatre of Maryland in Annapolis.

TICKETS AND VENUE INFORMATION

The performance will take place at Don’t Tell Mama, located at 343 W 46th St in New York City. Pricing includes a $20 cover charge ($15 for MAC members) and a $20 minimum per person, which must include two drinks. The venue accepts cash only. Reservations are currently available.