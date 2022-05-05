Christine Andreas Will Play AND SO IT GOES ... LIFE & LOVE, LOST & FOUND at New Hope's The RRazz Room May 7th

Tony Award nominee and cabaret chanteuse extraordinaire Christine Andreas is taking her act on the road this weekend... but not far! The Broadway star who was on the stage of Feinstein's/54 Below on Monday for their celebration of Broadway musical theater history will be in New Hope, Pennsylvania with her popular nightclub act AND SO IT GOES ... Life & Love, Lost & Found. Working alongside her husband, composer and conductor Martin Silvestri, Ms. Andreas will be telling stories in spoken word and song. Time, location, and more details:

Sat May 7, 2022

8:00 PM - 9:30 PM (Doors 7:00 PM)

Centre Bridge Inn

2998 River Road

New Hope, PA 18938

$45.00 - $55.00

All Ages

The event page for the show describes the show in Ms. Andreas' own words, thus:

If you are finding it a little challenging navigating the current waters of life in our beloved USA ... well ...so am I. To encourage myself I put together AND SO IT GOES ... Life & Love, Lost & Found. A night of soulful and encouraging music that will keep your heart resilient, buoyed and on course; Songs from Broadway and the American Songbook, both Classic & Contemporary... Billy Joel, Rodgers/Hammerstein, Yip Harburg/Burton Lane, John Lennon, Burke/Van Heusen, Leonard's Bernstein & Cohen & more.

(And should you need to be reminded how well you will be entertained...)

CHRISTINE ANDREAS shows at 54 Below, Love Is Good, be-Mused, Cafe Society, and most recently PIAF - No Regrets, received unanimous raves leaving the NY Times "thunderstruck" and audiences "electrified"! Ms. Andreas is a multiple award-winning singer, actress, Tony Award nominee and two-time Tony Award nominee and recipient of the Mabel Mercer, Bistro & Donald F Smith Lifetime Achievement Awards. She won theatre-goers hearts on Broadway as Eliza in the 20th anniversary production of My Fair Lady (Theatre World Award), Oklahoma! (Tony Nomination) and On Your Toes (Tony Nomination). She created the role of Marguerite St Just in The Scarlet Pimpernel) & starred as Jacqueline in La Cage aux Folles with Kelsey Grammer. Concerts in NY's finest cabaret rooms to the White House to Carnegie Hall were the basis for her award-winning CD's; Love Is Good, Here's to the Ladies, The Carlyle Set and PIAF - No Regrets.

Tickets for AND SO IT GOES ... Life & Love, Lost & Found can be acquired HERE.

Christine Andreas has a website HERE.