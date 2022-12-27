Christian Finnegan, Sabrina Wu & More to Perform at THIS IS A GOOD STANDUP SHOW at Caveat

Comedians from HBO, Netflix, Late Night, Just for Laughs, and other great credits!



Andrew Barlow (hot bartender) and Justin Catchens (tattoo double for The King of Staten Island starring Pete Davidson) host this good stand up show. Just your everyday stand up show, but this one is good, from top to bottom, no stinkers on this line up.



Featuring:

Christian Finnegan (Show Your Work)

Milly Tamarez (Betches)

Sabrina Wu (The Tonight Show)

Martin Urbano (Apology Comeback Tour)

Glennis LaRoe (Absolutely Thriving)

Performance location: Caveat NYC, 21a Clinton Street New York, NY 10002

Performance dates: WEDNESDAY 1/25/23 @ 7PM

Ticket Price: $12

Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216498®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcaveat.nyc%2Fevents%2Fthis-is-a-good-standup-show-1-25-2023?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





*Caveat NYC is a comedy theater and bar offering a variety of beer, wine, and speciality cocktails. All drafts are from breweries local to the tri-state area. Caveat also has nonalcoholic options from Athletic Brewing. And if you're hungry, Caveat offers popcorn, candy, and empanadas from Empanada Mama!