Cheyenne Jackson to Perform at So & So's Last Call Cabaret

So & So’s Neighborhood Piano Bar & Restaurant is continuing its signature Last Call Cabaret series with an exclusive one-night-only performance by Emmy and GRAMMY-nominated Cheyenne Jackson on Wednesday, July 24 at 10:00 PM.

In his brand-new show Signs of Life, Cheyenne brings his infectious charm and powerhouse vocals to one of NYC’s most intimate stages for a deeply personal and funny journey through art, love, fatherhood, and the cosmic twists that have shaped his life. Featuring music from legends like Sam Cooke, Elvis Presley, Lady Gaga, and Chappell Roan, plus his own heart-stirring song “OK” about his father’s unconditional love, Signs of Life is part concert and part cosmic confession.

With Broadway favorite Paul Staroba (Back to the Future, Company, Smash) on piano, this late-night soirée promises toe-tapping melodies and saucy showbiz stories.

Recent Last Call Cabaret headliners include Betsy Wolfe, Darren Criss, Matt Doyle, and Liisi LaFontaine. Now it’s Cheyenne’s turn. Tickets are limited - grab a cocktail, settle in, and experience Signs of Life like only Cheyenne Jackson can deliver.