Chelsea Table and Stage to Present CORMACK AND GUINN: BUT SERIOUSLY... FOLK in May

The concert will take place on May 7.

Apr. 30, 2023  

Amelia Cormack (Hadestown) and Allison Guinn (Hair, On The Town) are multi-instrumentalist Broadway babes and fellow Madame Thenardiers! They met on the National Tour of Les Miserables and discovered a mutual love of folk music. This dynamic duo will perform their unique takes on some old favorites, some originals and some hits from David Bowie and Led Zeppelin!

Featuring:

Amelia Cormack (Fiddle, Mandolin, Guitar, Egg shaker)
Allison Guinn (Autoharp, Dulcimer, Guitar, Mandolin, Shruti Box, Jawharp, Egg Shaker)

CORMACK AND GUINN in "BUT SERIOUSLY... FOLK" plays CHELSEA TABLE AND STAGE, HILTON FASHION DISTRICT HOTEL, 152 W26TH ST, NY, NY 10001 on May 7, 2023 at 7pm

There is a $20-40 cover charge and two drink or food minimum required. Livestream tickets are also available.

Tickets and information are available at https://chelseatableandstage.venuetix.com/.

Tickets sales close two hours before show time. Tickets purchased at the door on the day of the show incur a $5.00 surcharge.

MORE ABOUT CORMACK AND GUINN

Amelia Cormack: Broadway: Hadestown Tours: Kinky Boots (first national), LES MISERABLES (U.S. tour), Come From Away (first national). Regional: Beau (ATF), Sirens of Song (Milwaukee Rep), Rock of Ages, The Full Monty (ATP). International: Priscilla, QOTD (West End, Australia, NZ).

Allison Guinn: Broadway: On The Town, Hair TV: Only Murders in the Building (season 3), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Inside Amy Schumer, The Knick, Boardwalk Empire and a failed CBS pilot. Tours: Les Miserables (U.S. tour), Hair (national tour) West End: Hair, Autoharp Quarterly Magazine Cover girl

MORE ABOUT CHELSEA TABLE AND STAGE

Enjoy dinner at the show at Chelsea Table + Stage - New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside emerging artists. Ever-changing culinary and entertainment lineups mean you'll never have the same night twice.

This 120-seat venue features state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, and lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups. Table and banquette seating options create the perfect date night atmosphere. Chelsea Table + Stage is the ultimate nightly setting for hospitality and entertainment in the city.

The menu features American fare, a curated wine list, and specialty cocktails. Visit our space on the main level for post-show drinks or a cozy weeknight dinner. Experience the Fashion District's destination for the ultimate NYC night out.

Note: a dining reservation is for dining in the street-level space, whether or not there is a show on the main level. Tickets are available for shows, and a full dining menu is available during shows. Dining is not included in the price of your ticket. Doors open 1 hour before all ticketed shows. Come early to enjoy the full Chelsea Table + Stage dining experience!




