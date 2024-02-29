Chelsea Table + Stage to Present FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE: THE SONGS OF RON MILLER

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will celebrate one of Motown’s most successful hitmakers in “For Once in My Life: The Songs of Ron Miller” on Monday, March 25 at 7:00 PM. Produced by his daughter Lisa Dawn Miller, the show salutes the legendary songwriter and producer, who penned some of the label’s biggest hits including multiple-Grammy Award winner “For Once in My Life,” recorded by over 700 major label artists and inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Some of his other standards include “Touch Me in the Morning,” “Heaven Help Us All,” “A Place in the Sun,” “Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday,” “Someday at Christmas,” “I’ve Never Been to Me,” and “If I Could.” Ron’s songs have been featured in numerous blockbuster and Academy Award-winning films, and on countless television shows throughout the decades. This evening, which will feature special guests, features music director Ryan Rose. Tickets are $25-$45 in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Lisa Dawn Miller is a singer, songwriter and producer as well as the daughter of legendary songwriter, Ron Miller. She produces and stars as “Frank’s One Love” in the critically acclaimed hit musical “Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack,” which tours throughout the U.S. and is currently in its 14th season. She also produces and directs the musical comedy “My Buddy,” and has produced multiple recordings and directed numerous music videos. Lisa is set to release three new singles this summer under a new distribution deal with The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music: “I Need Your Love,” “Rhythm of Me,” and “There You Are,” as well as a new EDM dance record, “I’ve Been to Paradise,” an interpolation of her father’s classic, “I’ve Never Been to Me.” In 2022, she signed a new publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing to administer her father’s songs. The new deal expands upon a decades-long partnership between Millers’ songs and the publishing giant. Lisa runs her own music publishing company, LDM Worldwide and record label, J-Wall Records. She manages her father’s vast legacy song catalogue.



Ron Miller (1932-2007), the legendary Motown songwriter, wrote numerous hit songs which have sold in the hundreds of millions, with recordings by some of the biggest recording artists of all time, including Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., Judy Garland, Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Charles, Michael Bublé, and Celine Dion. His songs have been reimagined for every generation with several recordings by even the artists of today, including Justin Bieber, LeAnn Rimes, Jackie Evancho, Noah Cyrus, and Oliver Richman. Ron’s songs have been featured in numerous top-grossing films and on countless television shows throughout the decades as well as in major ad campaigns by the largest global companies and brands. Ron has numerous RIAA gold and multi-platinum records and multiple BMI awards. His songs have won several Grammy Awards including in 2005 for “Heaven Help Us All,” the last song recorded by the legendary Ray Charles.



CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.



CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.



Saturday, March 2 at 7:00 PM

LAUREN DAVIDSON

Country Music Association (CMA) artist and Grammy Recording Academy member Lauren Davidson is unconventional, inimitable, and unmissable. Blending New York City vibes with the rich tones of Contemporary Country Music, she has created a genre all her own, and audiences and critics just can’t get enough. Audio Fuzz Magazine describes Lauren as “an early Patsy Cline or Linda Ronstadt; with that I can do this myself attitude” while Digital Journal dubbed her “one of country music’s most underrated female artists” on the scene. She has made countless radio appearances, played shows with Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Maddie & Tae, Michael Ray, and most recently Country Music Legend, Willie Nelson. She also performed at the creme of New York venues, Madison Square Garden, as part of PBR’s sold-out “Unleash the Beast” tour.



Sunday, March 10 at 7:00 PM

Klea Blackhurst

“Everything The Traffic Will Allow – The Songs and Sass of Ethel Merman”

*Livestream Available*

Everything The Traffic Will Allow is Klea Blackhurst’s loving tribute to the songs made famous by the quintessential stage personality Ethel Merman. Rather than a Merman imitation, Klea offers a paean to the great Broadway legend that serves as a potent and happy reminder of Merman’s sheer, undeniable importance to both the history of twentieth century entertainment and the iconic composers like Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin and Jerry Herman, who wrote songs just for her. The engagement is a rare chance to experience Blackhurst’s crackling wit and powerful vocals as she performs her brilliant, savvy valentine to one of American theatre’s greatest stars.



Saturday, March 16 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow (“Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle (“Isn’t it a Shame”), Blood Sweat and Tears (“Blue Street”), Kool & the Gang (“Amore, Amore”), Nelly (“My Place”), and more.



Thursday, April 18 at 7:00 PM

LAURA ANGLADE QUARTET

The Laura Anglade quartet, including Ms. Anglade on vocals, Ben Rosenblum on piano and accordion, Marty Jaffe on bass, and Ben Zweig on drums, draws their repertoire from the Great American Songbook and French classics made famous by Michel Legrand, Barbara, Charles Trenet, and more.



Sunday, April 28 at 7:00 PM

JAYE MAYNARD

“Bird Amongst the Blossom” – Celebrating Blossom Dearie’s Centennial

Singer Jaye Maynard pays homage to (but doesn't imitate) the wised-up jazz-babydoll stylings of the late Blossom Dearie, with Jon Weber accompanying her as music director, this revival will be recorded in the weeks prior to this performance in honor of Blossom Dearies Centenary, on April 28th, 2024. Leon Lee Dorsey plays bass, Blossom’s own Dave Silliman is on drums as Maynard interprets “Blossom Dearie’s First Songbook” containing songs written exclusively for or by Dearie including Mahriah Blackwolf, Bob Dorough, Johnny Mercer, and Dave Frishberg. Dearie was a unique and inimitable singer whose legacy of material is fresh, hip, smart, and sassy. Maynard styles her show in a mid-century modern cabaret to inform and entertain. Special Guest Artists include Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Nabate Isles, international flutist Celina Charlier, and vocalist Eve Fleischman.



Friday, May 3 at 7:00 PM

Rosemary Loar

“Vagabond Heart” – Album Release Concert

Broadway (Sunset Boulevard, Chess), cabaret and recording artist Rosemary Loar revisits her love of jazz in her newest and most musical ambitious show yet which launches her 12th album: Vagabond Heart. This is an evening of out of the box arrangements and hilarious and heartbreaking stories of where and how the music was chosen and inspired. She sings well know standards, her original compositions and classic Broadway songs all with a twist that has become expected of Ms. Loar. The show will be directed by Barry Kleinbort, with music direction Frank Ponzio on piano, Tom Hubbard on bass, and Vito Lesczak on drums.



Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at 7:00 PM

Karen Mason and Louis Rosen

“Ages Since the Last Time”

*Livestream Available*

Broadway and cabaret star Karen Mason and award-winning songwriter and performer Louis Rosen reunite for a celebration of almost 50 years of collaboration and friendship, with two evenings of Louis’ songs and a few selections by their dear mutual friend, Karen’s original musical director, the late Brian Lasser.



