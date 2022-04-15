Chelsea Table + Stage to Present Charu Suri in RAGA JAZZ AND SUFI MUSIC

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE - New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music - will present award-winning pianist and composer Charu Suri in "Raga Jazz: An Evening of Raga Jazz and Sufi Music" on Wednesday, May 18 at 7:00 PM. The first Indian jazz artist to premiere an evening of work at Carnegie Hall, Suri draws from her native Indian rhythms and ragas for an enthralling, energetic and soulful musical experience unlike anything you've heard, with glorious Sufi singing on top of it all. Tickets are $35, which includes a $15 food and beverage credit. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street. Charu Suri, the renowned pianist and composer, treads fearlessly between genres, pulling global influences that range from the mood-anchoring Indian ragas and Sufi music to energetic piano improvisations. Suri's ensemble pulls you deep into the heart and soul of the East while pushing the boundaries of a jazz trio. She is known for her groundbreaking albums, The Book of Ragas, and its sequel, The Book of Ragas, Vol. 2. All About Jazz praised Volume 2 for its "alternate universal beauty, vibrating with life and a sense of hopefulness." Charu has lived on four continents, and writes music that reflect her journey as both a traveler and her training as a classical music piano prodigy. She has garnered a Hollywood Music in Media nomination, an International Singer Songwriters Association gold record, and honors from the Global Music Awards. Inspired by her love for artists such as Bill Evans and Billie Holiday, her album The New American Songbook was honored by the International Singer-Songwriters Association (ISSA) in 2021. Charu has performed at Lincoln Center and other prestigious concert halls around the world, including St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage



Wednesday, April 20 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM

CAMILLE THURMAN with THE DARRELL GREEN QUARTET

JAZZ FOUNDATION OF AMERICA benefit series for JFA MUSICIANS' FUND

As an composer, saxophonist, vocalist, and unique interpreter of the jazz tradition, Camille Thurman is one of the leading standard bearers of the art form, making a considerable and dynamic contribution to the legacy of jazz while paying tribute to its heroes. She has amassed several distinctive honors: 2021 recipient of the SOUTH Arts Jazz Road Creative Artistic Residency, DownBeat's Critics Poll Nominee for Rising Star Tenor Saxophonist, and two-time winner of the ASCAP Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composers Award. Thurman was the first woman in 30 years to tour and perform full time with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra as a saxophonist/woodwindist. A bandleader, she has headlined concert venues and jazz festivals around the world including the Kennedy Center and Alice Tully Hall. Her most recent project, Fortitude, is a collaboration with master drummer Darrell Green and his quartet. Thurman was chosen by the U.S. State Department under the Fulbright Scholarship grant to tour Paraguay and Nicaragua as a bandleader.

Sunday, April 24 at 2:00 PM (EVERY OTHER WEEKEND)

THE BOY BAND PROJECT -"BOY BAND BRUNCH"

The award-winning phenomenon Boy Band Brunch is back and delivered with its own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, these boys have been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love. They re-imagine the sound, movement, and energy of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, Boyz II Men, Jonas Brothers and more. For three consecutive years, The Boy Band Project has won Broadway World Cabaret Awards. They've opened for pop star Todrick Hall on his 2019 "Haus Party Tour," were featured alongside The Backstreet Boys on "Good Morning America," and have appeared on NY1 and WNBC TV. They've headlined residencies in Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta, Rehoboth Beach, The Green Room 42, Iridium NYC, Celebrity Cruise Line, Atlantis Events and have toured popular venues all over the country.

Sunday, April 24 at 7:00 PM

MARIEANN MERINGOLO

"Between Yesterday and Tomorrow: The Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman"

Award-winning recording artist and entertainer Marieann Meringolo presents her critically-acclaimed show celebrating the three-time Academy Award-winning songwriting team. Having written the lyrics for numerous television shows, films, and stage musicals, the Bergmans also wrote for some of the best artists of our time: Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Tony Bennett, Michael Jackson, Johnny Mathis, and most notably Barbra Streisand - who has recorded 64 of their songs. Selections include "The Way We Were," "How Do You Keep the Music Playing," "Where Do You Start," "Nice 'n' Easy," and many more. Time Out New York claimed, "If k.d. lang's DNA were to get whipped together with Barbra Streisand's in a genetics lab specializing in divas, the result might well be Marieann Meringolo." She is a MAC Award winner as well as a Back Stage Bistro Award-Winner for "Outstanding Vocalist."

Wednesday, April 27 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM

SULLIVAN FORTNER TRIO

JAZZ FOUNDATION OF AMERICA benefit series for JFA MUSICIANS' FUND

Sullivan Fortner stretches his deep-rooted talents as a pianist, composer, band leader and uncompromising individualist. The Grammy Award-winning artist out of New Orleans received international praise as both key player and producer for his collaborative work on The Window (Mack Avenue, 2018), alongside multi-Grammy winner, vocalist-composer Cecile McLorin Salvant. As a solo leader, he has released Moments Preserved (Decca, 2018) and Aria (Impulse!, 2015) to critical acclaim. Now based in New York, Fortner has earned recognition in multiple DownBeat Critics Poll categories, winning first place in Rising Star Piano and Rising Star Jazz Artist. In addition to associations with such diverse voices as Wynton Marsalis, Paul Simon, Diane Reeves, Etienne Charles and John Scofield, Fortner's frequent and longtime collaborators have included Dee Dee Bridgewater, Stefon Harris, Peter Bernstein, Nicholas Payton, Billy Hart, Christian Scott, Fred Hersch and the late Roy Hargrove. Recent collaborations include Grammy-nominated releases Dear Love (Empress Legacy) and Generations from leaders Jazzmeia Horn and The Baylor Project, respectively.

Saturday, April 30 at 9:30 PM

LAUREN EYLISE sings AMY WINEHOUSE

Singer/songwriter Lauren Eylise returns to Chelsea Table + Stage and pays tribute to one of her greatest musical inspirations, Amy Winehouse. Singing since the age of 2, music emerged as an innate form of expression for Lauren Eylise. Her genre-defying music can be categorized as eclectic-soul, as an array of influences make up her sound while each song is born from lessons of the soul. Her commanding vocals and acoustic stylings exude an indie-folk style with R&B overtones that easily appeal to the energy of pop music. And when armed with her full band, The Part-Time Lovers, the soul singer's sound fuses funkadelic rock and electric blues.

Monday, May 2 at 7:00 PM

MAIRI DORMAN-PHANEUF

with special guests NORBERT LEO BUTZ and JESSICA VOSK

"Music of Broadway For Cello and Piano" - Album Release Celebration

Following the recent release of her debut album, Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano, the acclaimed cellist will celebrate with a joint album release and birthday celebration featuring her longtime friend, Charlie Alterman, on piano and vocals, along with some special guest stars. Mairi has established a busy career as a solo, chamber, Broadway and recording artist. Since 2003 she has held chairs in 18 Broadway shows, including The Bridges of Madison County, Sunday in the Park with George, and currently Paradise Square. Off-Broadway credits include the premiere productions of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years (Chicago 2001, NYC 2002). Mairi has been a featured performer with Jason Robert Brown, Christine Ebersole, Jeremy Jordan and John Pizzarelli.

Wednesday, May 4 at 7:00 PM

ALEX "APOLO" AYALA + THE BAMBULA PROJECT

Alex "Apolo" Ayala's Bámbula Project is a powerful, intense and nostalgic fusion of Afro-Puerto Rican Bomba rhythms with jazz. But is more than an Afro-Puerto Rican jazz quartet; It is a celebration of Afro-Puerto Rican heritage and culture. Ayala's intense and adventurous, yet story-telling and nostalgic compositions and arrangements ambitiously aim to capture the audience and transport them into a realm where Puerto Rican Bomba rhythms, lyrical melodies, and jazz harmonies and freedom are symbiotically married. The Puerto Rican bassist embodies the spirit of the multi-lingual musician. His vast knowledge of both Latin music and jazz languages makes him one of the few bi-lingual bassists in the music scene. With a professional career of 20 years, his body of work includes performances, tours, recordings, and Grammy nominations with a vast majority of Latin music giants and world-renowned jazz musicians.

Saturday, May 7 at 7:00 PM

STEPH AMOROSO

Steph Amoroso will deliver an unforgettable acoustic and electric set, featuring recently released singles "Keep Me in the Dark," "You and Me," as well as her summer hit "Electric Light," featured in People, Good Housekeeping, and other major media. An old soul with a gravity beyond her years, Amoroso is a New York City-based, New Jersey-bred singer, songwriter, musician, and actor who boasts a soulful voice and magnetic presence. She was in cast of Punchdrunk's Off Broadway hit Sleep No More, where she sang with the jazz band as her alter ego, Lola. Drawing inspiration from Joni Mitchell, The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, and Madonna, Steph's sense of freedom, passion for storytelling and theatrical flair, is threaded within the layers of her music.

Saturday, May 28 at 7:00 PM

NÉLIDA TIRADO

Acclaimed Flamenco artist Nélida Tirado will return to the venue with a passionate and dynamic evening of traditional Flamenco music and dance through a contemporary lens, melding improvisation, emotion, "duende," singing, and guitar playing. Tickets are $32. Nélida Tirado began her formal training at Ballet Hispanico of New York at the age of six. She was invited to tour the U.S. with José Molina Bailes Españoles and work as a soloist in Carlota Santana's Flamenco Vivo, soloist/ dance captain of Compañia Maria Pages and Compañia Antonio El Pipa, performing at prestigious flamenco festivals and television in Spain and throughout France, Italy, UK, Germany and Japan. She has performed in Carmen with New York's Metropolitan Opera and was the featured flamenco star in Riverdance on Broadway and touring companies.

Wednesday, June 15 at 7:00 PM

COLTRANE MEETS HARTMAN, featuring TED NASH

Ted Nash pays tribute to one of the most famous collaborations in Jazz history, that of John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman. Backed by his working band and with the help of the talented young vocalist Chris McDole, Ted will bring you a night of romance in Jazz.

Sunday, June 26 at 2:00 PM (BADASS BRUNCH SERIES)

HELL'S KITCHEN FUNK ORCHESTRA

Hell's Kitchen Funk Orchestra, led by trumpeter and composer Bill Warfield is "a mixture of adventurous modernistic pieces, jazz-tinged salsa, and post-bop hipness" according to Jazz Times. Warfield is a graduate of Manhattan School of Music where he won the Maynard Ferguson Scholarship, the William H. Borden Award for Outstanding Achievement in Jazz/Commercial Music and the Carmine Caruso Award for Outstanding Trumpet Performance. He has performed with such diverse artists as Ornette Coleman, Mel Torme, Sheila Jordan, David Liebman, Jon Faddis, Buddy DeFranco, Don Braden, Randy Brecker, and Sonny Stitt. As a bandleader he has recorded New York City Jazz for Interplay Records, The City Never Sleeps for Seabreeze Records, Nomad(with Dave Stryker) for Steeplechase Records, Le Jazz Hot (with Dave Liebman), "Trumpet Story" (with Randy Brecker), and "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy" with the Hell's Kitchen Funk Orchestra on BluJazz. Bill is listed in the Biographical Encyclopedia of Jazz by Ira Gitler and Leonard Feather, and in the Biographical Jazz listings by Lewis Porter.