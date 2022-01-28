Chelsea Table + Stage to Present BOY BAND BRUNCH

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE - New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music - has announced The Boy Band Project's "Boy Band Brunch" on alternate weekends starring Sunday, February 27 at 2:00 PM. The Boy Band Project transports you back to a time when the boy band phenomenon dominated pop culture, re-imagining the sound, movement, and energy of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, O-Town, Boyz II Men, Jonas Brothers and more. Tickets are $30. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

The Boy Band Project - delivered with their own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent - has been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love. Even if you've never demolished a Trapper Keeper notebook with pictures of your favorite boy bander, this show will make you party like it's 1999 before you can say "Bye, Bye, Bye."

The group has been nominated for BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards for three consecutive years, winning in 2019 for "Best Group," and in 2020 for "Best Original Song" and "Best Featured Ensemble Soloist." They've opened for pop star Todrick Hall on his 2019 "Haus Party Tour," were featured alongside The Backstreet Boys on "Good Morning America," and have appeared on NY1 and NBC Live. They've headlined residencies in Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta, Rehoboth Beach, and The Iridium in New York City, Celebrity Cruise Line, and Atlantis Events, in addition to touring popular venues across the country. The group recently collaborated with songwriter Michael Mott for their hilarious hit single "Get Behind My Love," as well as the award-winning Christmas bop "Jingle My Bells." Music videos and more are at TheBoyBandProject.com. Instagram: @boybandproject.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performances scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage