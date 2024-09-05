Cheeyang Ng To Return To Joe's Pub With FAT, FEMME AND ASIAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Princess Grace Award winner Cheeyang Ng will return to Joe's Pub for their sophomore solo show, Fat, Femme and Asian, on October 5 (Saturday) at 7pm. They will showcase an evening of original songs from their various musicals-in-development, including Eastbound (with Khiyon Hursey), Māyā (with Eric Sorrels), The Phoenix (with Desdemona Chiang and Eric Sorrels). Additionally, a sneak peek at their solo musical, Legendary, and their viral TikTok originals inspired by Heartstopper.

Jason Robert Brown hails them as "an extraordinary writer as well as a glorious singer" and Stephen Schwartz has said that "musically is where the heart of [Maya: The Musical] lies".

Featuring performances by:

Kimberly Chatterjee (Off-Broadway: Kate Hamill's Pride and Prejudice, Aaron Posner's Life Sucks)

Ellis Gage (Off-Broadway: White Rose, Original Taiwan Company: Next to Normal)

Anu Mysore (Off-Broadway: Monsoon Wedding)

Nikhil Saboo (Broadway: Mean Girls; Tour: Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton)

Jasmine Sharma (Upcoming: Pigeonhole)

Pearl Sun (Broadway: Come from Away, If/Then)

Shuyan Yang (Original China Company: Spring Awakening)

Directed by Nina Zoie Lam (Broadway's Miss Saigon, Marvel's Hawkeye).

Accompanied by Eric Fegan. Drums by Noah Hadland.

Featuring Strings by Crown Quartet.

Get your tickets at https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2024/c/cheeyang-ng/

