Chasing Dreams Broadway Cabaret Series to Present GOLDEN AGE at Don't Tell Mama

Chasing Dreams Broadway Cabaret Series will return with its latest installment, "Golden Age," a tribute to the timeless hits and iconic melodies of Broadway's most celebrated era. Featuring a stellar cast of international performers, "Golden Age" promises an unforgettable evening of show-stopping vocals and captivating storytelling at the legendary Don't Tell Mama on Tuesday, May 21st at 7:00 PM.

"Golden Age" will transport audiences back, showcasing beloved songs from legendary musicals that have defined generations. This vibrant performance will feature the exceptional talents of a diverse group of artists hailing from around the globe, each bringing their unique perspective and vocal prowess to these classic tunes.

The cast of "Golden Age" includes: Ella Baumann ([El Salvador), Juan Herrera (Dominican Republic), Melissa Inclán (México), Gianluca Malave (Puerto Rico), Ana Daniela Perez (Panamá), Amanda Rabinowitz (Argentina), Anita Taylor (Dominican Republic), and Hanna Westi (Germany).

Chasing Dreams Productions, founded by Delfina Perret (Artistic Director), & Camila Figueiras Meriggi (Executive Producer), with Hanna Westi as the Associate Director, continues their mission of providing a platform for International Artists to share their passion and talent with New York audiences. This edition celebrates the universal appeal of Broadway's golden age, showcasing how these timeless songs resonate with performers and audiences across cultures.

