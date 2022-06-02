Celebrate the Artists of LIVE & IN COLOR at The Green Room 42 With Host BD Wong

Head over to the Green Room 42 on 6/02 to celebrate the work of Live & In Color and all the artists that have come through their doors! The fundraiser will be hosted by Tony Award Winner BD Wong and will feature songs from all the different pieces Live & In Color has created throughout the years. This concert will be a fundraiser to help support the company's mission to develop talent with the goal of diversity and inclusion at its core.

Live & In Color is celebrating the abundance of theatrical development it has contributed to the industry, including some of the theatre industry's best up and coming talent. Including Tony Nominee Masi Asare and L Morgan Lee. Into the Wood's Kennedy Kanagawa, Cheeyang Ng and more.

This concert is a not to be missed one night event with sensational performers Janet Noh, Ryan Morales, Gabriela Mancuso, Stephen Mark, Juan Danner, Evan Smith and Samy Nour Younes Figaredo with music direction by Katie Coleman. The concert will be directed by Abigail Grubb. With songs such as: "Christmas is the Gayest Time of the Year", "Call it Courage", and "My Little Saviour" this concert will be a blast at the Green Room 42!

For tickets to this event, visit https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com

Founded by Director/Choreographer Devanand Janki, Live & In Color is a creative incubator for new plays and musicals bound for commercial success, with a core mission of diversity and inclusion in all aspects of the theater industry-on and off stage, and at every level of creative and business touchpoint. In its first seven seasons, Live & In Color has developed the musicals "Little Girl Blue" by Laiona Michelle, "With Bells On!" by Tommy Newman & Devanand Janki (Based on the play by Darrin Hagen), "Within Elsewhere" by Trent Jeffords and Joshua Betancourt, "The Golden Threshold" by Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels, "Present Perfect" by Nancy Nachama Cheser and Jaime Lozano, "Pangaea" by Janet Noh and Lee Summers, "The Family Resemblance" by Masi Asare and "Call It Courage" by Adam Overett. Plays developed during the retreat include "La Egoista" by Erlina Ortiz, "Narrow Daylight" by SEVAN, "The Home We Left Behind" by Valerie David, "Invictus Mingus" by Frank Harts, "The Galilee House" by BV Marshall and "Esspy" by Nandita Shenoy. In 2020, Live & in Color developed the virtual pieces "Days of Re-Creation" written entirely by writers of color, "2020 Roasting on an Open Fire" a virtual holiday extravaganza and a weekly virtual happy hour show, "Be Our Guest!" with Broadway professionals, and two virtual 24 HR Play and Song Festivals. Named one of the SDC's "Top standout moments for diversity and inclusion," Live & In Color develops new work for the stage that promotes and celebrates diversity. Emphasizing non-traditional casting, multi-ethnic participants, and bold theatricality, Live & In Color offers unique development opportunities for new plays and musicals that encourage dialogue among artists from a variety of cultures. Live & In Color envisions an American Theatre where established and aspiring artists of color have generous opportunities to practice their craft by providing a safe, beautiful space in Salem, CT where artists can gather to develop new works that give voice to under-represented communities. For more info visit liveandincolor.org.

Support has been provided from CT Humanities (CTH), with funding provided by the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) from the Connecticut State Legislature.