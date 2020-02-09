Cayman Ilika Joins THE SENSIBLE CABARET

A Sensible Theatre Co. presents The Sensible Cabaret - once a month, every month - aiming to elevate Queer & Allied artists here in New York City. This Tuesday, February 11th at 7:00P at The Duplex, Sensible will feature the luminous Cayman Ilika, fresh from her west coast Sensible Cabaret in November! Grab your tickets for this tight hour - laden with Broadway melodies, quirky delights, and tales of Cayman's plans to conquer both coasts.

Ilika, in her New York City debut, has crafted an electric hour of songs and stories featuring highlights from her leading regional roles: 'I Hate Men,' from her critically acclaimed run of 'Kiss Me Kate' and a stirring duet with the insanely talented Olivia Hernandez - co-star from 'Austen's Pride,' both shows from Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. Joining Cayman for a somewhat "classy" parody is Charlie Johnson, New York City's up-and-coming cabaret wunderkind, who both met while doing the World Premier of Glenn Slater & Wendy Wilf's 'Beatsville.' Along with numbers from 'Baby,' LaChiusa's 'Wild Party,' and the perfectly suited 'Always, Patsy Cline,' this evening is one you will absolutely regret missing, as a voice like this doesn't come around but once in a generation.

Tickets are available in advance for $15, and at the door for $20, with a 2-drink Minimum.

More Information on all of our productions and tickets: www.sensibletheatre.co





