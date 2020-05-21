Caveat to Livestream Kylie Holloway and Karl Saint Lucy's BLOOD IN THE WATER

Kylie Holloway and Karl Saint Lucy will present Blood in the Water - a livestreamed marine science-meets-drag comedy show - on Caveat's YouTube channel on June 5, 2020 at 7pm, featuring Mike Kelton, Kiko Soirée, Junior Mintt, and Adele Computer.

Hammerheads, cuttlefish, cone snails - turns out those aquatic assholes are thirsty, flirty, and fascinating. NYC's top Drag Queens are stepping up to their computer screens for a livestream celebration of the ocean's saltiest creatures. Hosted by Mike Kelton and accompanied by their best and brightest marine biologists (including Dr. Sarah McAnulty, Dr. Joshua Drew, and Dr. Sabah Ul-Hasan), these queens are raising a glass the weirdest and wildest creatures in the deep blue sea - you'll be gagged to the gills.

About Mike Kelton:

Mike Kelton is a Brooklyn-based comedian, producer, writer/director, and TV host, with the most recent title of Co-Executive Producer on TLC's special Drag Me Down the Aisle. Prior to the TLC project, he Executive Produced and Co-Created the hit FUSION series, Shade: Queens of NYC. He previously worked as a creator and host for both MTV & Logo Digital, which garnered him a Cynopsis Social Good Award for his Logo series Fill in the Blank. Born out of a genuine love for all things spiritual, last year, Mike launched his original podcast BEYOND with Mike Kelton to an incredibly engaged audience - people genuinely have loved hearing Mike work through his everyday problems via supernatural means and once Mercury is out of retrograde, he will continue working on the much anticipated second season set to launch this coming fall on the Forever Dog Podcast Network. You can see Mike perform comedy live all around the city and at The Upright Citizens Brigade every Saturday night at 10pm with What I Did For Love.

About the Queens:

Kiko Soirée: Kiko has learned a lot in quarantine, such as: how to make bean dip, poach eggs, and gather fabric for a skirt but unfortunately, she still knows absolutely nothing about sharks! Luckily, with the help of a scientist friend, she'll become an overnight expert and be ready to preach the good gospel of the ocean's largest fishes. From her living room to yours, see you online!

Junior Mintt: chocolate lay in your mouth, minty going down. The same recipe you love with an empowered black trans twist!

Adele Computer is a bearded Brooklyn drag queen, known for her comedic stylings and original music. Her YouTube series "A Very Computer..." has amassed HuNdReDs of views, and her SoundCloud discography has amassed even less. Search "Adele Computer" on all platforms to see and hear more.

About the Marine Biologists:

Sarah McAnulty, Ph.D. is a squid biologist and the Executive Director of the science communication non-profit Skype a Scientist. Sarah drives the SquidMobile and tries to bring the joy of science with her everywhere she goes.

Dr. Joshua Drew is an assistant professor of vertebrate conservation at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse, NY.

Dr. Sabah Ul-Hasan is a Bioinformatics Postdoctoral Scholar and Lecturer at The Scripps Research Institute in San Diego, California. Sabah completed their doctorate at UC Merced, investigating marine cone snail Californiconus californicus (the California Cone Snail) as part of larger venom microbiome research. Stay in touch and have all your science questions answered with Sabah on Twitter (@sabahzero).

All ticket proceeds & PayPal contributions go toward paying Caveat's staff during the shut-down, as well as paying the performers! Contribute to their staff fund here: https://paypal.me/caveatnyc

Caveat Members get free access to all Caveat Livestreams! Members: use your email address as a promo code! To become a Caveat Member, click here!

TICKETS & EVENT DETAILS

Blood in the Water will take place on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 7pm on Caveat's YouTube channel. Tickets range in price from $5-$50.

Tickets can be purchased online at the link below:

https://www.caveat.nyc/event/blood-in-the-water-6-5-2020

