Cast Set For 11th Annual Doris Dear Christmas Special: CHRISTMAS IN NEW YORK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DeForest Theatricals will present the 11th annual Doris Dear Christmas Special: Christmas in New York! Starring the ever‑charming Doris Dear, this dazzling holiday extravaganza returns to the Triad Theater on December 19th & 20th at 7:00 PM, celebrating the most magical time of year with joy, music, laughter, and sparkle.

Join Doris Dear for a whimsical sleigh ride through New York City at Christmas, from the glittering lights of Rockefeller Center to the cozy holiday window displays along Fifth Avenue. Feel the city's festive heartbeat as the stage comes alive with twinkling lights, soaring melodies, and the warmth of the season.

The all-star cast features award-winning singer and writer Meg Flather, the swinging girl group Those Girls, young musical theater prodigy Cooper daSilva, award-winning jazz vocalist Natalie Douglas, and Emmy Award-winning puppeteer Leslie Carrara Rudolph. Additional special guests for Friday and Saturday nights will be announced, promising surprises, laughs, and unforgettable performances. Musical direction by Blake Allen and his holiday orchestra ensures that every note sparkles, every song lifts your spirits, and every story wraps audiences in holiday cheer.

Experience laughter, heartwarming stories, holiday classics, delicious baked treats, and dazzling surprises in a show that celebrates the magic of New York City at Christmas. Doris Dear's annual special is a sold-out tradition, offering a joyful evening full of warmth, nostalgia, and the sparkle only Doris Dear can provide. Tickets are selling fast-book your special seats now!