Carissa Navarra Joins DUETS: THE CONCERT SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below

Carissa Navarra is set to join the cast of DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 8 at Feinstein's/54 Below on August 19th, 9:30p.m.

Carissa Navarra is a graduate of SUNY Fredonia where she graduated, Magna Cum Laude, with a degree in Theatre Arts and Childhood Education. Since the pandemic, Carissa has been auditioning at some of her local theaters, attending workshops and masterclasses, has choreographed a musical for a local high school, and has been teaching both voice and dance at a performing arts studio. Some of her favorite roles include Jo from Euphoria, Natalie from Next to Normal, and Audrey from Little Shop of Horrors.

Formally known as DUETS with thewriteteachers.com, DUETS: The Concert Series is the only concert series where up-and-coming musical theatre performers get to sing with their Broadway and showbiz idols.

Volume 8 will feature performances by Maryann Burr, Jordan Eagle, Al Gravina, Katie Lemmen, and Morgan Milone, with additional performers soon to be announced! Stay tuned for upcoming cast and creative announcements for Volume 8 by following along at @duetstheconcertseries on Instagram.

Created and produced by Megan Minutillo.

DUETS: The Concert Series plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Friday, August 19th, 2022, at 9:30 pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes owners Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco-system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. Its streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7 pm and 9:45 pm. Late-night programming will resume in the coming months.