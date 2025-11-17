Cabaret Roundup: November 17-23- Melissa Errico, Mandy Gonzales & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Melissa Errico, a concert performance of Broadway legend William Finn's final work, Mandy Gonzales singing Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more.

Once Every Hundred Years: A Song Cycle by William Finn & Danny Ursetti at 54 Below

November 17, 2025 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Be one of the first people to listen to hear William Finn’s final work before his passing earlier this year in April. Finn is one of the greats of modern musical theater with beloved works like Falsettos and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. This new song cycle about life, love, aging, and art set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic is “furious and funny, outrageous and intimate, always surprising, and surprisingly moving.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $57. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey at Café Carlyle

November 18 to 22 @ 8:45 pm

Tickets available here.

Acclaimed jazz guitarist and Grammy Award winning producer John Pizzarelli, together with celebrated vocalist and Broadway star Jessica Molaskey, return to Café Carlyle for an intimate two-week engagement from November 11 to 22, 2025. The husband-and-wife duo, lauded for their irresistible charm, exceptional musicianship, and on-stage chemistry, will present a brand-new show: “The Glory of Love: Married to Jazz.” This captivating program pays homage to the enduring partnerships of legendary jazz couples whose music - and love - were deeply intertwined. Audiences can expect fresh interpretations of iconic material from Bobby Troup & Julie London, Astrud & Joao Gilberto, Jackie & Roy, Peggy Lee & Dave Barbour, and more. Through witty banter and stunning performances, Pizzarelli and Molaskey will celebrate the timeless artistry and romance that defined an era. With over 30 albums to his credit, John Pizzarelli is a towering figure in the jazz world, praised for his sophisticated guitar work and swing sensibility. Jessica Molaskey, whose Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park with George, Parade, and the 2025 Lincoln Center production of Floyd Collins, brings theatrical elegance and a velvet voice that perfectly complements Pizzarelli’s masterful musicianship. The New York Times has declared them “the supreme nightclub act of our time.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $140. There is a $95 two-course menu requirement per person for general and premium seating. Bar seating has a $50 food and drink minimum.

Verses and Voices at 54 Below

Tues. November 18 & Thurs. November 21 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

See select early-career composers and lyricists of cabaret and musical theatre at this exciting new pay-what-you-can series that provides space for new voices, supporting the development of original music, and engaging diverse audiences. Audiences may see any Verses and Voices show regardless of their financial circumstances. All food and beverage minimums are waived for all shows. No minimum. No judgment. Just great songs. These first two shows feature Jenn Grinels and Ellen Winter.

Tickets: Tickets are pay what you can with no minimum.

Melissa Errico: THE STREISAND EFFECT at 54 Below

Weds. November 19 to Sat. November 22 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Melissa Errico sings Barbra Streisand! A musical marriage made in heaven, surely– The coming together of two pure-bred New Yorkers, one the legendary hamische Jewish-comedienne-chanteuse, the other the intellectual-Italian enchantress who has for so long been inspired by her. The “Streisand Effect” is in part, the power of songs and her example of independent-minded pursuit. It’s no accident that in recent years Melissa has found herself surrounded by many of Streisand’s greatest collaborators, from composer Michel Legrand to the pianist Randy Waldman, and arranger Peter Matz.

Tickets: Tickets start at $73.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Fri. November 21 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Sunset Boulevard) stars in the New York premiere of a program that celebrates the synergy between her incredible vocal talent and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s iconic songwriting. Directed by Dick Scanlan with musical arrangements by Dan Lipton, the evening features stories, rhythms, and melodies from In the Heights; Hamilton; New York, New York; Encanto; Vivo; and more.

Tickets: Tickets start at $42.50.

MasterVoices: SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Fri. November 21 & Sat. November 22

Tickets available here.

See a staged concert reading of The Sweet Smell of Success, a 2002 musical based on the gripping 1958 film noir classic of the same name, which depicts the twisted relationship between J.J. Hunsecker, a powerful Manhattan gossip columnist, his much younger sister, Susan, and Sidney Falco, a struggling press agent.

The show features the MasterVoices Chorus, a stunningly large group of trained singers, and stars Raúl Esparza as JJ Hunsecker and Lizzy McAlpine as Susan, Theatre World Award-winner Ali Louis Bourzgui (title role in Broadway’s Tommy) as Sidney Falco, Noah J. Ricketts (Broadway’s The Great Gatsby, Showtime’s Fellow Travelers) as Dallas,and Aline Mayagoitia (Broadway’s Real Women Have Curves, Kiss of the Spider Woman film) as Rita. The ensemble will include Clarisse Austin (Hale Center Theatre’s Hello, Dolly!), Brian Binion (Broadway’s The Lion King), Ben Cherington (Parade national tour), Brandon Leffler (Broadway’s On The Town), Colby Q. Lindeman (Broadway’s Wicked), Viviana Rincon (Berklee College of Music), Brian Vaughn (Beetlejuice national tour), Clyde Voce (Broadway’s Floyd Collins), and Jayme Wappel (MasterVoices’ Iolanthe).

Tickets: Tickets start at $125.

Jamie deRoy and Friends at The Laurie Beechman

Sun. November 23 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Jamie deRoy is a celebrated Tony-winning Broadway producer who has performed at over 20 clubs throughout her illustrious 35-year career, including 54 Below, Birdland Jazz Club, Birdland Theatre, The Ballroom, Cinegrill (Los Angeles), Caroline’s on Broadway, Columbus on Broadway, Dillon’s, Don’t Tell Mama, Encore! Encore!, Feinstein’s at the Regency, Florence Gould Hall, The Garde nia (Los Angeles), Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College, Green Room 42, Laurie Beechman Theater at West Bank Café, New York Friars Club, Metropolitan Room, Steve McGraw’s, and The Triad. A frequent presence on the New York cabaret scene, Jamie deRoy has produced “Jamie deRoy & friends” for 35 years. For the last decade, “Jamie deRoy & friends” has benefitted the Entertainment Community Fund and several other charitable organizations.

Tickets: Tickets start at $55. There is a $25 food & drink minimum.