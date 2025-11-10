Cabaret Roundup: November 10-16- Marilu Henner, Margaret Cho & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including a new work by the late Broadway songwriter William Finn, Taxi star Marilu Henner in a new solo show, New York Comedy Festival performances and more.

THE BEAT OF A WANDERNG HEART at The Laurie Beechman

Tues. November 11 to Sat. November 15 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

A 75-minute theatrical revue featuring the work of Marty Silvestri and Joel Higgins, displaying the immense color and range of their musical and lyrical style. It’s a sung-through story of the thrills of being anywhere else, being with anyone else and, eventually, finding peace by coming home. Starring Christine Andreas, George Dvorsky, James Harkness and Casey Borghesi.

Tickets: Tickets start at $50.60 (including fees). There is a $25 food & drink minimum.

Weds. November 12 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Broadway star, and Artistic Director of the Bella Vox Performing Arts Foundation, David Sabella, celebrates the life and music of legendary singer-songwriter, Peter Allen, who defined the sound of the 80’s pop-hit for his generation. Don’t Cry Out Loud, Arthur’s Theme, I Honestly Love You, and I Go To Rio are just a few of the hits you hear in this incredible evening of musical legacy. With special arrangements by Broadway Music Director, Mark Hartman and additional arrangements gifted to Sabella by Allen’s sister-in-law, (and daughter of Judy Garland) Lorna Luft, this is an evening you do not want to miss! This performance is a benefit for the Bella Vox Performing Arts Foundation.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.45 (including fees). There is a $25 food & drink minimum.

Marilu Henner at The Green Room 42

Sat. November 15 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Beloved Broadway, television, and film star, and bestselling author Marilu Henner, makes her debut at The Green Room 42, with esteemed musical director Michael Orland. Famously gifted with superior autobiographical memory, Marilu mixes up the songs and stories with audience interaction using her astonishing recall.

Tickets: Tickets start at $36.87. There is no minimum at the Green Room 42.

Sat. November 15 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Comedian. Actor. Musician. Advocate. Entrepreneur. Five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee. It feels like Margaret Cho has always been here, like a friend you can always count on, lighting the path for other women, other members of underrepresented groups, other performers, to follow. See Cho as part of this year’s New York Comedy Festival.

Tickets: Tickets start at $44.50. Most of the orchestra section for this has already sold out so make sure to get your tickets before they’re gone.

Sat. November 15 @ 9 pm

Tickets available here.

Chris Fleming is a comedian and actor whose Peacock special HELL showcases his signature absurdist style. He is known for viral videos that have garnered over 80 million views and roles in Abbott Elementary, LOOT, Adventure Time, and more. Fleming’s live shows and voice work have made him a singular force in comedy and performance art.

Tickets: Tickets start at $46. Most of the orchestra section has already sold out.

November 16 & 17, 2025 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Be one of the first people to listen to hear William Finn’s final work before his passing earlier this year in April. Finn is one of the greats of modern musical theater with beloved works like Falsettos and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. This new song cycle about life, love, aging, and art set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic is “furious and funny, outrageous and intimate, always surprising, and surprisingly moving.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $57. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Klea Blackhurst : Everything the Traffic Will Allow: The Songs and Sass of Ethel Merman at Chelsea Table + Stage

Sun. November 16 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Blackhurst’s award-winning and critically acclaimed tribute to the songs made famous by the quintessential stage personality, Ethel Merman. Rather than a Merman imitation, Klea offers a paean to the great Broadway legend that serves as a potent and happy reminder of Merman’s sheer, undeniable importance to both the history of twentieth century entertainment and the iconic composers like Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin and Jerry Herman, who wrote songs just for her. The engagement is a rare chance to experience Blackhurst’s crackling wit and powerful vocals as she performs her brilliant, savvy valentine to one of American theatre’s greatest stars.

Tickets: Tickets start at $20. There is a $25 food & drink minimum.