CBC Over The Rainbow Winner, Danielle Wade, and More Join 54 SINGS AVRIL LAVIGNE

Danielle Wade (Mean Girls), known for winning CBC's Over The Rainbow, the nationwide search Dorothy in Andrew Lloyd Webber's new production of The Wizard of Oz,joins 54 Sings Avril Lavigne at Feinstein's/54 Below.

On July 25th, 2019 at 9:30PM, Wade will be joined by Iris Beaumier (The Marvelous Wonderettes), Mason Alexander Park (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Marissa Rosen (The Marvelous Wonderettes), Sarah Warrick (Kristen Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway), and previously announced Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Max Sheldon (West Side Story), Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Samantha Littleford (American Idiot), Tom McGovern (The Office! A Parody Musical), Allsun O'Malley (Avenue Q), Alexia Sielo (We Are The Tigers), Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill), Zurin Villanueva (Clueless), and Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen).

The concert will feature Liam Allen (Passing Strange), Roger Dawley (Paw Patrol), Kamryn Harris (In The Heights), Ayden Lowe (Heathers: The Musical), and Joe Veale (Enter Laughing) on back-up vocals. Casting is subject to change.

This one-night-only event will benefit The Avril Lavigne Foundation, which supports individuals with Lyme disease, serious illness and disabilities. Through programs and grants, the foundation provides funding, education and encouragement for their beneficiaries to follow their dreams, no matter what their circumstances.

The evening is directed and produced by Benjamin Nissen, and music directed by Luke Williams. Molly Abigail Heller is the associate producer, and projections will be designed by Robert W. Schneider.

54 SINGS Avril Lavigne will be presented on July 25th, 2019 for one performance only - at 9:30PM. Tickets start at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit https://54below.com/events/54-sings-avril-lavigne/.





