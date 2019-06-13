Bryan Carter Presents JAZZ AT PRIDE Featuring Santino Fontana and More

On June 20, jazz prodigy Bryan Carter is proud to present JAZZ AT PRIDE, a one-night only concert event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ Community at (le) poisson rouge. The performance will feature a compilation of world-class musicians including Michael Blume, Linda Briceño, Cat Cohen, J. Hoard, Alphonso Horne, Brandon Lee, Sherrie Maricle, Michael Mwenso, Dida Pelled, Vuyo Sotashe, Charenee Wade, and 2019 Tony Award winner for Best Performance by a Leading Actor, Santino Fontana, all backed by the 22-piece Young Swangers Orchestra.

"Pride is about coming together. Similarly, Jazz is the music of people coming together to create something new. Jazz has always framed the experience of the marginalized and continues to represent the soul when words are not enough. We are here to inspire young and old and let everyone know that Jazz is for everyone," says creative director, Bryan Carter.

Tickets are on-sale now. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to "The Trevor Project" - a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQIA+ youth. To ensure an evening of dancing, shakin' and swangin, purchase tickets at: https://lpr.com/lpr_events/bryan-carter-jazz-pride-young-swangers-orcestra-june-20-2019/

The event will be filmed by ALL ARTS, a new broadcast channel, streaming platform and website dedicated to arts and culture. Visit http://allarts.org/anywhere to download the ALL ARTS streaming app and find out where to watch the premiere later this year.

For more information, please visit: http://jazzatpride.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You