Bruce Clough FROM OUT OF THE BLUES To Encore At Don't Tell Mama
Praised singer reschedules new show from April 22 to May 28
Lauded vocalist Bruce Clough debuted his new show FROM OUT OF THE BLUES on March 26th at the iconic Midtown Manhattan cabaret room Don't Tell Mama and was to play the outing again on April 22nd but circumstances have necessitated a rescheduling of the event to May 28th. The publicists working on Mr. Clough's behalf were quick to get the word out about the change with the press release below.
FROM OUT OF THE BLUES
Sunday, May 28 at 4pm
(Previously scheduled for Saturday, April 22 at 4pm)
Bruce Clough - Vocals
Tracy Stark - Music Director
Boo Reiners - Guitar
Skip Ward - Bass
Don Kelly - Percussion
Nicole Spano - Vocalist
Lennie Watts - Director
Don't Tell Mama
343 W 46th St, NYC
Reservations HERE.
$20 cover; $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person
Food menu available. CASH ONLY. No credit cards.
Bruce Clough returns to Don't Tell Mama with From Out of the Blues, a timely, therapeutic celebration of blues music related to the New Orleans region. Directed by Lennie Watts, with music director Tracy Stark on piano, Boo Reiners on guitar, Skip Ward on bass, and Don Kelly on drums, the show features songs of Louis Armstrong, Dr. John, Fats Domino, B.B. King, Randy Newman, Gary U.S. Bonds, Allen Toussaint, and Tom Waits.
Bruce Clough is a singer, actor, stage director, and educator. As a student of Uta Hagen in the 1980s, he performed with Sir Anthony Hopkins, F. Murray Abraham, and James Gandolfini at venues such as The Public Theatre, The Dallas Theater Center, and The Actors Theatre of Louisville.
Bruce Clough's last solo show, The Dark Side, was directed by Eric Michael Gillette with musical direction by Barry Levitt. Performed at Don't Tell Mama in 2013, The Dark Side explored Bruce's obsession with horror and unsavory characters of popular culture - menacing and comedic. Cabaret HotSpot wrote, "What a spectacular voice-raspy, sexy, with a tremendous range and soul...Bruce is a fantastic storyteller who completely connects to the lyrics."
Recently, Clough ran a high school Drama Department, left to defeat cancer, then helped his wife defeat cancer while successfully ducking COVID. He is extremely excited to get back on the boards.