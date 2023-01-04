Broadways' Next Hit Musical to Return to 54 Below This Month With the Phony Awards

Broadways' Next Hit Musical will return to 54 Below on Sunday, January 15 with the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway-style musical. It's the Tony Awards meets "Whose Line is it Anyway," an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy.

The cast of New York's top improvisers uses YOUR made-up song titles to improvise three songs including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music created on the spot by Rick Hip-Flores, conductor of Broadway shows including Fun Home, Beautiful and Rocky, and the associate conductor and arranger for the Radio City Spectacular. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the fully improvised musical containing the winning song.

54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street (Cellar). Show time is Sunday, January 15 at 9:30pm. Doors open at 9:00pm. Tickets range from $45 - $90. $25 Food and Beverage Minimum. (Additional $6 fee if tix purchased at venue). Online order fees are 10% of ticket price plus a $1.50 facility fee.

For Tickets and Info: http://54below.com/events/broadways-next-hit-musical - or call 646-476-3551.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter the club. Masks are optional.