Broadway's Crystal Kellogg Joins THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL at The Triad

Crystal Kellogg, from Broadways "School of Rock" and "Finding Neverland", joins Doris Dear and the all-star cast of "The Doris Dear Christmas Special" playing at The Triad Theater in NYC Dec 16th & 17th at 7pm. Not only on Broadway, Crystal has performed across the United States in touring shows and regional theaters. As the New York Times said... "Crystal Kellogg steals every scene she's in."

Doris Dear is a 2 time Telly Award winner for her streaming series, 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk', on BroadwayOnDemand, 3-time MAC Award winner and Broadway World award winner. She's back with her annual Holiday extravaganza, 'The Doris Dear Christmas Special'! This holiday favorite is in its 7th year and is back as a LIVE IN PERSON SHOW at The Triad Theater in NYC on December 16th & 17th at 7pm. This year's theme is "Christmas Through the Decades" with songs from the 1900's to present day! Time to start planning to see the show Downtown Magazine called "the best party of all".

Along with Broadway's Crystal Kellogg, the "Doris Dear Christmas Special" reunites Doris with the award-winning team of Musical Director Blake Allen and Director Lina Koutrakos with writer and creative producer Ray DeForest! Casting this year brings together Opera, Broadway, jazz, classical and cabaret performers to the holiday Rumpus Room. Drop into the show that New York Cabaret Today called "a sensation!", Orlando Weekly called "...perfect", and Cabaret Scenes called "...A merry dance down memory lane". Grab a ticket and settle in for a fun, nostalgic evening full of holiday spirit!

Ms Kellogg will join Caribbean-American Mezzo-Soprano Eliza Bonet known for her "sparkling, uninhibited delivery", award winning actress, singer, Broadway producer Jana Robbins, singer, actor and communications director for 'The Black Coalition' Davon Williams, singer/actor Aaron Lee Battle and internationally recognized award winning vocalist, Regina Zona. Returning favorites include award-winning singers Karen Mack and Wendy Russel along with newcomer Camille Diamond who will be providing backup vocals as well as a fun Holiday treat! Also returning is award-winning singer/songwriter and "Home Shopping Diva" Meg Flather and the "Pied Piper" of cabaret herself award-winning director Lina Koutrakos. Finishing the brilliant group is Billboard and Apple chart-topping musical director and composer Blake Allen with his 'holiday orchestra'!

Doris Dear will be your Holiday Hostess and bring with her tales of Christmas's past and present. Join 'Americas Perfect Housewife', Doris Dear and her friends, in the holiday Rumpus Room. So grab an eggnog and hop aboard this sleigh ride for a good old fashioned holiday special.

Come into the Rumpus Room, support these amazing artists, and share in the joy and laughter of this holiday tradition. This is an annual sold-out hit, so grab those tickets early to select your favorite seats!

The Doris Dear Christmas Special. Dec 16th & 17th at 7pm at The Triad Theater, NYC