BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – July 7 to July 13, 2025

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including plenty of free outdoor summer concerts and stars of Broadway and film/TV doing solo shows.

Melba Moore : FROM BROADWAY, WITH LOVE at 54 Below

Weds. July 9 to Thurs. July 10 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Tony Award® winner and 3x Grammy nominee Melba Moore is returning to Broadway’s Living Room with From Broadway, With Love – journeying through her notably remarkable career in music and beyond. Raised in NYC with professional musicians as parents, Ms. Moore stepped into the industry singing background vocals for the likes of Frank Sinatra and Aretha Franklin which lead to her Broadway debut succeeding Diane Keaton in the musical Hair. Moore went on to play recurring roles in several hit Broadway productions, including her celebrated portrayal of Lutiebelle in the musical Purlie.

Accompanied by a band trio and a visual pictorial presentation of selected photographs and images, Ms. Moore will present a variety of songs, including selected classics from Broadway greats such as Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Diahann Carroll, and more, taking the audience on a magical musical tour of what makes Broadway great and inspirational.

Read Ricky Pope’s review of last year’s show here.

Tickets: Tickets start at $68. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Jason Kravits : OFF THE TOP at Joe’s Pub

Thurs. July 10 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

After two years of sold-out performances, TV and Broadway veteran Jason Kravits returns to Joe’s Pub, with his award-winning, highly-acclaimed solo show, OFF the TOP!… a jaw-dropping evening of COMPLETELY IMPROVISED music and comedy, with a fabulous band and special guests.

There are just a handful of tickets left to snag.

Tickets: Tickets are $36 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Natalie Joy Johnson at Green Room 42

Thurs. July 10 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Star of Lempicka, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, and Bare, Natalie Joy Johnson is BACK at The Green Room 42 on July 10th at 7pm.

Read Sharon Ellman’s review of her March show here.

Tickets: T ickets start at $26.57. To purchase livestream tickets click here .

Derek Klena at Sony Hall

Sat. July 12 @ 7:30 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Derek opens up about his journey through fatherhood, how it’s reshaped his personal and professional experience, and the power and influence music has had through it all. Audiences can look forward to hearing staples from Derek’s performing career including selections from Anastasia, Dogfight, Wicked, Moulin Rouge, Jagged Little Pill among other favorites. Sit back and let Derek share some of the songs and stories that have shaped him over the past decade in NYC…while also lending a sensible dad-joke or two!

Tickets: Tickets start at $30 in advance and $35 Day of Show for standing room. $101. There is a $20 Minimum Per Person at Tables

Lee Roy Reams : UNCENSORED! FOR ADULTS ONLY! at 54 Below

Sun. July 13 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Fasten your seatbelts! Here is the X-rated Lee Roy Reams as you’ve never seen him before – growing up, dressing up, coming out, breaking barriers & awakening to his own sexuality, on & off-stage. The Tony Award®-nominated star of Broadway’s legendary 42nd Street was the first actor to play an openly gay man in the Broadway musical, Applause, starring Lauren Bacall. He, also, was the first American actor to play Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! with the blessing of Jerry Herman. Besides being a cowboy in Oklahoma!, an Olympic athlete in Lorelei, and a candelabra in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, he also wore $10,000 dresses in La Cage Aux Folles, Victor/ Victoria, and The Producers. But who is this man behind Duane, Dolly, Billy, Will, Henry, Albin, Toddy, Lumiere, and Roger DeBris? Come find out in this brand new show at 54 Below!

Read Stephen Sorokoff’s review of a previous edition here.

Tickets: Tickets start at $57. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

BASTILLE DAY: Bob Sinclar / Big Flo & Oli / Patrick Bruel / ESTL (SummerStage) in Central Park

Sun. July 13 from 6 to 10 pm

Free show; details available here.

Celebrate Bastille Day with a showcase of famous French artists in Central Park! The multi-act performance features DJ producer Bob Sinclar, a pioneer of the “French Touch” with his worldwide hits “Love Generation” and “World, Hold On”. The event will also feature Bigflo & Oli, the diamond-certified rap duo! After a stadium tour in France, a billion streams, and multiple awards, their success is undeniable. Patrick Bruel, an award-winning singer-songwriter and actor whose timeless songs have made him a beloved figure in French music for decades, will also be part of the celebration! And rising Belgian pop artist ESTL will take the stage with her ethereal vocals and dreamy melodies from her debut EP Caméléon.

Tickets: Free. Seating is first come, first served.

Carnegie Hall Citywide: The Knights with Julien Labro in Bryant Park

Fri. July 11 @ 7 pm

Free show; details available here.

Defying genres and blazing trails through inspired collaboration, Brooklyn-based orchestra The Knights reimagine what an orchestral concert can be. Their performances radiate energy, spontaneity, and connection by fusing classical roots with global influences. Master accordionist and bandoneon virtuoso Julien Labro—hailed as “a triple threat” (Chicago Tribune) for his brilliance as a performer, composer, and arranger—joins them for this free Citywide performance at Bryant Park. Together, they deliver a vibrant program that blurs musical boundaries and invites audiences into a world of joyful exploration and unexpected connections.

Tickets: Free. Seating is first come, first served.

Catherine Russell With The Danny Jonokuchi Big Band at Lincoln Center / Josie Robertson Plaza

Fri. July 11 at 6:30 pm

Free; details available here.

When you take one of the greatest jazz vocalists of this generation and put her on stage with one of the world's premiere big bands, you get a night you'll never forget! Trumpeter and bandleader Danny Jonokuchi's 17-piece band is one of the most popular dance ensembles on the jazz scene, conjuring up the height of Savoy Ballroom swing. GRAMMY winner and three-time nominee jazz vocalist Catherine Russell is a native New Yorker born into musical royalty. Her father, Luis Russell, was a legendary pianist, bandleader, and Louis Armstrong’s longtime music director. During this special night, Catherine Russell will perform historic Louis Armstrong big band arrangements, newly restored by Jonokuchi, in partnership with the Louis Armstrong House Museum. You’ll hear songs performed live for the first time since the 1940s! Arrive early for a warm-up DJ session and lesson from Lincoln Center’s dance instructor and you'll be ready to swing out on The Dance Floor. (Stay for the Silent Disco at 10 pm!)

Tickets: Tickets are not required and each event is General Admission—first-come, first-served