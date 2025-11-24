Cabaret Roundup: November 24-30- Seth Rudetsky, Christine Ebersole & More

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including eclectic singer Nellie McKay, Seth Rudetsky with an all-star Broadway lineup, and more.

Nellie McKay at The Laurie Beechman

Mon. November 24 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Nellie McKay has released an eclectic bunch of critically acclaimed albums, her songs and sound ranging from jazz to pop to indefinable. She's won a Broadway Theatre World Award for her portrayal of Polly Peachum in The Threepenny Opera, co-created/starred in off-Broadway's Old Hats, created musical biographies of Barbara Graham, Rachel Carson, Joan Rivers, & Billy Tipton ('Best Concerts of the Year' - The New York Times). Nellie is currently appearing in Ethan Coen’s Let’s Love! with the Atlantic Theater Company.

Tickets: Tickets start at $25. There is a $25 food & drink minimum.

Seth Rudetsky and His Broadway Friends at Carnegie Hall

Tues. November 25 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Seth Rudetsky hosts an unforgettable evening with Tony Award winners and nominees representing over 50 Broadway Shows and films. Featured artists include Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice), Santino Fantana (Tootsie), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Nikki James (The Book of Mormon), Norm Lewis (Porgy & Bess), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Andrea Martin (Pippin), Jessie Mueller (Beautiful), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Will Swenson (A Beautiful Noise), and Joy Woods (The Notebook).

Tickets: Tickets start at $42.50.

Bria Skonberg: Jingle Bell Swing at Joe's Pub

Tues. November 25 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

One of the most versatile musicians of her generation, New York based and Canadian born singer, trumpeter, and songwriter Bria Skonberg brings her own take on seasonal favorites to stages each December, including her hit cover of Mariah Carey’s "All I Want For Christmas is You,” Sia’s “Santa Is Coming for Us,” “Christmas Island” and many more. The Juno Award winner and 10 times DownBeat Rising Star has stormed onto the jazz scene with her smoky vocals, blistering trumpet, and compelling compositions and arrangements. Bria looks forward to the release of a new holiday EP in 2025, entitled Christmas Is...

Tickets: Tickets are $36 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

Ken Peplowski Quartet: Ken's American Songbook at Birdland Jazz Club

Tues. November 25 to Sat. November 29

Tickets available here.

Cleveland native tenor saxophonist and clarinetist Ken Peplowski, "...arguably the greatest living jazz clarinetist," performs selections from the Great American Songbook with a different set list each show.

Tickets: Tickets start at $40.61 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person

NYU Tisch: Rising Writers at The Green Room 42

Weds. November 26 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Step into an unforgettable evening at The Green Room 42, where emerging singer songwriters from NYU’s Clive Davis Institute and Tisch School of the Arts take center stage. These bold new voices blend raw storytelling with fresh sounds, offering original music that is as heartfelt as it is electrifying. From intimate ballads to genre bending anthems, the night promises a glimpse into the future of music and theatre performed by the artists who are shaping it now.

Tickets: Tickets start at $19. There is no minimum at the Green Room 42.

Marilyn Maye at 54 Below

Thurs. November 27 & Fri. November 28 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway’s Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she’s been crowned Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret.

Following her recent sold-out shows, Marilyn returns with an all-new show celebrating her record-breaking appearances on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. Her previous engagements at 54 Below have been critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling her concerts “a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro” (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over “in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable” (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

Tickets: Tickets start at $95.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. The Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 27 has a mandatory $95 Prix Fixe.

Christine Ebersole with Billy Stritch: I’ll Be Home For Christmas at 54 Below

November 29 to December 6 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join legendary two-time Tony Award® winner Christine Ebersole and musical icon Billy Stritch at the piano, as they celebrate the holidays together. I’ll Be Home For Christmas will feature the greatest hits of their twenty year partnership, going all the way back to 42nd Street on Broadway when they first met! Christine Ebersole recently co-starred on Chuck Lorre’s hit sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola” for CBS. She starred most recently on Broadway in War Paint in her Tony® nominated role as Elizabeth Arden, opposite fellow Tony® nominee Patti LuPone as Helena Rubinstein. She won her second Tony Award® for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as virtually every Off-Broadway award, for her “dual role of a lifetime” as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. She also recently starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar nominated film Licorice Pizza as Lucille Doolittle, based on Lucille Ball. In 2018 she made her LA Opera debut as the Old Lady in Francesca Zambello’s production of Candide, conducted by James Conlon.

Tickets: Tickets start at $95.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.